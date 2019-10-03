New Volkswagen Golf to feature class-leading technology

There has been much debate about the Mk8’s engines and which should use hybrid tech, with decisions understood to have been reversed following the departure of Matthias Müller as CEO and subsequent appointment of Herbert Diess.

The outcome, Welsch said, is that the volume engines – the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol units – will be available with a 48V system with VW’s dual-clutch transmission only. The 1.0-litre will make 129bhp and the 1.5-litre 148bhp. It isn’t yet known which engines will be offered with a manual gearbox.

Welsch said: “We have 48V on the mainstream petrol engines but not on the diesel. The diesel has better CO2 emissions anyway and diesel is more expensive so to keep it balanced, we did it only on petrol.

“The 48V mild hybrid is not only good in terms of CO2 but also comfortable driving. You won’t hear the restart on the start/stop system. It’s much more powerful with the mild-hybrid starter/generator system. Even while driving, if the car is just rolling, you don’t need extra power. The engine turns off while driving, and if you just touch the pedal, it starts again and you don’t feel it. It’s very comfortable.”

Alongside the two volume petrol engines, there will be an updated version of the 2.0-litre TDI diesel, codenamed EA288 Evo, which has been significantly re-engineered to reduce exhaust pollution. There is also a more efficient and responsive turbocharger and the engine itself is lighter. VW has claimed the unit offers an average of 9% more torque and power together with an average 10g/km decrease in CO2 emissions.

Welsch said the new Golf will be “leading again in terms of CO2 emissions,” stating that its most efficient variant under WLTP testing will be just into three figures. Welsch said: “We are in the process of homologation now and two or three engines are already done. CO2 [in the Mk8] is a huge step. We’ve optimised engines and aerodynamics.”

The Golf GTE plug-in hybrid will also continue and offer a power boost, while a lower-powered hybrid will also be available. “Today’s GTI is 241bhp so the GTE should also have 241bhp, so it’s really a GTE.” Welsch said. “But there are some people who just want to stay with a similar plug-in hybrid to today so that is why we’re offering the 201bhp, too. It comes without the GTE trim and [appears] as a normal Golf.” There will be no e-Golf as VW focuses on its electric ID 3.

The next Golf GTI, due to arrive by late 2020, is set to use much of the hardware from the Mk7 Golf GTI, including an updated version of the EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, which will exceed the 241bhp of the current iteration.