Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 7 June

We have a soft spot for the Suzuki Swift Sport of 2010-17, a result of its puppyish, naturally aspirated 1.6-litre engine, crisp suspension and accurate steering.

Suzuki Swift Sport 1.6, £5750: It was facelifted in 2012, when it gained a sixth forward gear, firmer suspension and a more rigid front subframe and steering bracket. All these refinements and still it registered just 1045kg on the scales. Together, they kept the Swift on top of its game at a time when rivals were moving to lustier turbo motors.

Prices for facelifted Sports start at around £5000, and these are 2012- and 2013-registered cars with only around 50,000 miles under their wheels. That’s fun motoring on the cheap.

We found a privately advertised 2013/63-reg with 52,000 miles for £5750. A little strong, granted, but the one-owner car has full Suzuki service history. It was last serviced only in March, when it had new brake pads fitted. It’s finished in black and is the three- rather than the five-door version; not as practical, true, but to these eyes, it looks better.