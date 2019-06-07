Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 7 June

We have a soft spot for the Suzuki Swift Sport of 2010-17, a result of its puppyish, naturally aspirated 1.6-litre engine, crisp suspension and accurate steering.
Suzuki Swift Sport 1.6, £5750: It was facelifted in 2012, when it gained a sixth forward gear, firmer suspension and a more rigid front subframe and steering bracket. All these refinements and still it registered just 1045kg on the scales. Together, they kept the Swift on top of its game at a time when rivals were moving to lustier turbo motors.
Prices for facelifted Sports start at around £5000, and these are 2012- and 2013-registered cars with only around 50,000 miles under their wheels. That’s fun motoring on the cheap.
We found a privately advertised 2013/63-reg with 52,000 miles for £5750. A little strong, granted, but the one-owner car has full Suzuki service history. It was last serviced only in March, when it had new brake pads fitted. It’s finished in black and is the three- rather than the five-door version; not as practical, true, but to these eyes, it looks better.
Wind
or Swift. It's little wonder new car sales are falling. The Swift looks better than the new gen version has a similar equipment level and will probably do another trouble free 80k miles owing to Suzuki realiability.
The Wind, if you're in a 2 car family why would you'd spend £5k on Fiesta/Corse etc, when you could run this Wind for 3 years with next to no depreciation and have some summer fun.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
