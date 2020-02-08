The Grenfell garage electrifying VW's motoring icon

As Christmas 2017 neared and turnover reached new lows, Salama had to start making cutbacks. “A lot of staff left of their own accord, and I had to let a few go,” he says. “The workforce more than halved – we had 14 people, now we’ve got seven.” Two days before the shop shut for the holidays, a threatening visit from bailiffs forced Salama to forego his own salary in order to pay an outstanding energy bill. Things were not looking good, and drastic changes needed to be made.

Which brings us to the yellow Beetle convertible parked outside. To the casual observer it’s a nicely restored example but, in place of the traditional air-cooled engine, you’ll find the Bosch electric motor from the e-Up city car. Some will call it sacrilege, but self-confessed ‘dubhead’ Salama is all but converted. “The driving experience is incredibly refined – the weight distribution and handling is amazing,” he says. Driving this car is “terribly exciting” and it’s “bloody fast” to boot.

This electric Beetle (Salama calls this one Bumblebee, for obvious reasons) is the work of German classic car specialist eClassics, and this particular prototype – one of just 10 in existence – is here as a symbol of a new partnership between the two businesses. Following a successful pitch at last year’s Frankfurt motor show, Salama has secured the rights to operate as eClassics’ UK outpost and will begin selling right-hand-drive electric Beetles in the coming months. Demonstrating his enthusiasm for the project wasn’t a problem, he explains, but showing that his charmingly traditional garage could deal with such future-thinking technology was a challenge.

Parked in front of Bumblebee is another electric Beetle, this time a homegrown effort. Once Salama’s daily driver, it has been equipped with a lightly used Tesla battery pack and a universal electric motor from industrial equipment firm Curtis. “This car flies,” he says, “but it’s not refined.” Despite its flaws, this early foray into electrification proved to eClassics that Jack’s was ready to adopt a new way of thinking. “We had a steep learning curve, and I don’t think they would even entertain the thought of having us as a partner if we hadn’t done that conversion first,” says Salama.

Now Salama can look forward to a stable and lucrative future for his business. Jack’s Garage has already ordered an electric Beetle chassis from eClassics, and plans to be driving its very own demo car in the months to come. UK customers will then be able to order a ready-made example from Jack’s or take their own beloved Bug in for the electric treatment. Aside from the performance and reliability upgrades that come with an electric powertrain, Salama emphasises the usability of the modernised classic, thanks to an agreement between eClassics and VW’s Group Components parts arm. “If something happens, you don’t have to get it recovered back to eClassics or London, you can go to any VW dealership and they’ll type the chassis number into the system and access all of the components used in that build.” So not only is the electric Beetle as quick and dependable as the e-Up, it’s arguably equally viable as a daily driver.