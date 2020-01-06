New Bosch Virtual Visor makes the sun visor safer and cooler

Bosch has completely re-engineered the sun visor, one of the oldest and most basic parts of a car, with an eye on the 2020s.

The Virtual Visor, unveiled ahead of its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, blocks sunlight while giving the driver a nearly unobstructed view of the road ahead.

Named Best of Innovation in CES 2020’s Innovation Awards, the Virtual Visor is about the same size and shape as a standard sun visor, but it’s a transparent LCD panel that incorporates lines of honeycomb-shaped inserts.

Artificial intelligence technology analyses footage sent from a driver-facing camera to recognise facial features, and monitors precisely how sunlight hits the driver’s face. It knows where your eyes are, and it knows where the sun is coming from, so it automatically tints individual hexagons to block it. This process happens in real time; the Virtual Visor adjusts itself to changing light conditions.