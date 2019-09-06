Volkswagen creates electric conversion kit for Beetle

Volkswagen is backing a new electric conversion kit for the groundbreaking Type 1 Beetle.

The e-Beetle, which will be shown at the Frankfurt motor show, has been developed in collaboration with eClassics and uses the electric motor, single-speed gearbox and battery system from the e-Up.

Fourteen battery modules are built into the Beetle's underbody, with an overall capacity of 36.8kWh for the pack and a claimed range of 124 miles. CCS rapid charging enables a charge worth 93 miles or more in around an hour. The output from the rear-mounted motor, meanwhile, is 81bhp and 155lb ft.

Weighing just 1280kg – an increase of around 400kg over the original petrol flat four-powered Beetle - the e-Beetle can accelerate from 0-31mph in just over four seconds, reaching 50mph another four seconds later.

Volkswagen Group Components boss Thomas Schmall said: "The electrified Beetle combines the charm of our classic car with the mobility of the future. Innovative e-components are under the bonnet; we work with them to electrify historically important vehicles, in what is an emotional process."

While official Volkswagen parts make up the e-Beetle, the conversion is carried out by respected Renningen-based firm eClassics.

Schmall added that Volkswagen Group Components is considering an electrified Type 2 and Porsche 356, as well as transferring classics to Volkswagen's dedicated new MEB platform to achieve greater performance and range.

There is growing interest in electrifying classic cars, with several companies now operating on a car-by-car basis, often using Tesla parts. Larger-scale examples include the Chesil E Speedster, the Zero Labs Bronco, the Charge Mustang, the Swind E classic Mini and the Renault e-Plein Air.