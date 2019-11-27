Volkswagen electrifies classic Type 2 with e-Golf powertrain

Volkswagen of America has unveiled an electric version of the iconic Type 2 Microbus, fitted with the 134bhp powertrain from the e-Golf.

The conversion was undertaken in collaboration with EV West, a Californian electric car specialist, with the aim of "showcasing the possibilities of the e-Golf powertrain to motivate classic VW models".

The van is visually unmodified, sporting its original raised stance, two-tone paint and minimalist interior, with obvious changes limited to the addition of a charging port behind the fuel filler flap and removal of the 59bhp air-cooled four-cylinder petrol engine.

The e-Golf powertrain has been carried over largely unmodified, with Volkswagen claiming that the Type 2’s independent rear suspension setup “makes a perfect mate to the transverse driveline”.

While the e-Golf achieves a WLTP-certified range of 144 miles, the converted Type 2 is said to be capable of only 125 miles, due to its increased weight and lower drag coefficient.