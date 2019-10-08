Polestar 2 gets handling-focused Performance package

Newly indepenedent performance brand Polestar has announced a chassis upgrade package for its electric fastback, the 2.

The Performance Pack adds £5000 to the list price of the standard model, which will first be offered in a fully loaded Launch Edition, costing from £49,900.

Included is a range of modifications aimed at enhancing the car's dynamic appeal, in the same vein as Polestar Engineered versions of models from parent company Volvo.

The 2's front brakes gain four-piston Brembo calipers, while both axles receive adjustable Öhlins dampers and 20in forged alloy wheels over the standard 19in set. Added visual differences come courtesy of gold seatbelts, brakes and valve caps.

Joakim Rydholm, chassis development chief at Polestar, said: “We spent a lot of time obsessing over the finest details of the Performance Pack chassis setup to find the car’s sweet spot; we call it the ‘Golden Ride’.

“Comfortable but focused, we want you to feel positively connected to the road, the car alive and communicative but balanced and predictable. It really is unlike most electric cars. It feels Polestar.”

The 2's 402bhp twin-motor powertrain goes unmodified, meaning the Performance variant is still expected to offer 311 miles of range and a sub-5.0sec 0-62mph time.

UK customers can order the 2 Performance from Polestar’s online-only dealership now, with the company anticipating deliveries to commence in July next year.

An entry-level version is expected to follow, priced from around £34,500 to strengthen the 2's position against the Tesla Model 3.