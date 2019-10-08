Polestar 2 gets handling-focused Performance package

Newly indepenedent performance brand Polestar has announced a chassis upgrade package for its electric fastback, the 2.
The Performance Pack adds £5000 to the list price of the standard model, which will first be offered in a fully loaded Launch Edition, costing from £49,900.
Included is a range of modifications aimed at enhancing the car's dynamic appeal, in the same vein as Polestar Engineered versions of models from parent company Volvo.
The 2's front brakes gain four-piston Brembo calipers, while both axles receive adjustable Öhlins dampers and 20in forged alloy wheels over the standard 19in set. Added visual differences come courtesy of gold seatbelts, brakes and valve caps.
Joakim Rydholm, chassis development chief at Polestar, said: “We spent a lot of time obsessing over the finest details of the Performance Pack chassis setup to find the car’s sweet spot; we call it the ‘Golden Ride’.
“Comfortable but focused, we want you to feel positively connected to the road, the car alive and communicative but balanced and predictable. It really is unlike most electric cars. It feels Polestar.”
The 2's 402bhp twin-motor powertrain goes unmodified, meaning the Performance variant is still expected to offer 311 miles of range and a sub-5.0sec 0-62mph time.
UK customers can order the 2 Performance from Polestar’s online-only dealership now, with the company anticipating deliveries to commence in July next year.
An entry-level version is expected to follow, priced from around £34,500 to strengthen the 2's position against the Tesla Model 3.
Join the debate
Hughbl
If it is independent, why use the hammer headlight
which is a key identifier for the Volvo brand
Takeitslowly
Hughbl wrote:
Moronic comment. Have you EVER looked inside the various VAG brand cars and found that every one has different switchgear, fonts, fixtures and fittings?. Basic economics...spread the cost of R&D over the broadly similar portfolio and enable reasonable list prices, with a bit of discount to be haggled. Alt?...develop bespoke fixtures and fittings for each and every model, price cars out of reach, collapse automotive sector.
If the only shared part is the signature headlight fitting (very decent and unique design), then they have done very well...suggest you look at the interior of the car and you may find other shared parts, switchgear, controls, etc...coming from top spec Volvo models, nothing to be ashamed of...get your self sorted before you post again.
Hughbl
A brilliant reposte
Because of course, all VAG brands look identical. Calm down and think before you post.
5cylinderT
this just needs to be lower
this just needs to be lower to the ground it looks like an SUV.
Add your comment