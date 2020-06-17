Saloon showdown: Tesla Model 3 vs BMW 3 Series

A simple question deserves a simple answer – but don’t expect one here.
This question was asked on social media by Matt Miller in response to news that we were heading to Amsterdam for our first European test drive of the Tesla Model 3. “Interested to see how you think it compares to the standard, uppity sports sedans. Would you own a Tesla Model 3 over an Audi A4 or BMW 3 Series?”
This article was originally published on 30 March 2019. We're revisiting some of Autocar's most popular features to provide engaging content in these challenging times.
Well, would we? After the big build-up, is this the car that could finally make the electric vehicle usable, affordable, practical and viable for people not as a replacement for a city-hopper or school-run supermini or a family’s second car, but in place of a proper, good-sized, fairly high-mileage executive saloon?
We had 36 hours to begin finding some answers, with the keys to a range-topping Model 3 Performance in one hand and those for a brand-new BMW 330i M Sport in the other. We knew before we started, of course, that this would be only the beginning of a long process, and a critical year, in establishing exactly what the state of the zero-emissions passenger car art currently is. Of establishing, too, exactly how much the Model 3 moves the game on; and whether it’s quite the transformative car that Tesla’s ever-zealous supporters so desperately hope it’ll be.
An imperfect start, you might even say. You wouldn’t chose to line this particular Model 3 up against this 3 Series if you had the pick of both full model lines, after all.
The Model 3 Performance is one of only two versions of the car that are now on sale in mainland Europe. It has twin electric motors; 444bhp of peak power; and 471lb ft of torque from zero rpm; and it is good for 62mph from rest in what, I assure you, is a 3.4sec dash that gives new meaning to the word ‘startling’. It’s also likely to cost UK buyers in excess of £60,000 at list price. Cue a swift intake of breath.
Sonic
Half a review?
Citytiger
Sonic wrote:
You cant carry out repairs, recalls or warranty work over the air, and the Tesla might requre a drive longer than the range of a full charge to get to the nearest delaer, and then weeks to await those repairs to be carried out, no owner of any ICE vehicle would accept that. What is it about 15 dealership in the whole of the UK, and over half centred around London.
Sonic
Citytiger wrote:
Indeed, but an EV is not a super complex machine compared to an ICE car which has a thousand plus more mechanical components which wear over time. If for whatever reason the car needs a specialist mechanic, Tesla use their own mobile van service. For major services, they collect your car and replace it with a loaner - you don't need to leave your house.
Citytiger
Sonic wrote:
That just about sums up the problem in a nutshell, Tesla are reliant on ICE vehicles to recover or service yours.
Then of course there is the problem of repairs after an accident, and the fact it can take weeks or even months to complete due to lack of spares and loactions to carry them out.
Peter Cavellini
Some day....
Yes, EV Cars will rule the roads, and as the conclusion in the article said, it’s not now,when?, we’ll, a couple of years at a guess, paying around £40K for a Family Car is still for most out of reach,and yes ICE cars are getting cleaner but ultimately they need to go in favour of zero emissions Vehicles, and when they do, I’ll be in one if I want Transport, and it won’t be a new one because brand new there too expensive.
si73
Peter Cavellini wrote:
Thats true, these are 40k cars when compared like for like, which isn't a normal family car price but the point of this exercise was to decide if a typical 3 series owner could now switch to a comparable model 3, and providing you can live with the ev range and use of charge stations, which is excellent for the tesla, I found the review concluded yes, as the ev was almost as good to drive, the same of which can be said of an a4, and almost as practical. Of course for now until more affordable long range evs are available, most people cant change just yet. Soon though.
SamVimes1972
Peter Cavellini wrote:
New family cars are pretty much there already. It's into the mid 30s for most interesting cars these days.
Overdrive
Uh oh!
Tesla fans are not gonna be happy be with this at all.
The Apprentice
You don't mention the big
You don't mention the big point, company car drivers who get the car funded for them but pay company car tax. Even in your own odd choice for comparision, the £40K BMW has a BIK of £10,500 and the £60K Tesla only £7000. Next year the Tesla would rise to 16% but...from 2020-2021 it drops to 2% so an annual BIK of £1200, whilst the BMW keeps rising to 29%So a 40% taxpaying Tesla driver wiould be £480 a year out of pocket, the same BMW driver £4640, ten times more! and thats depite a 20K more expensive Tesla.Now when £40K Model 3's finally get here, should be just in time for the bizarre governments rates drop for EV's from 2020. they will work out even cheaper, its going to look very attractive to company drivers with moderate range needs.
Why fork out the equavalent of a exotic family cruise holiday per year to the taxman for something with an engine that you have to wait for it to warm up and defrost in the morning and maybe 'handles' a bit better when you can keep the money and still have a fast smart EV car that does all you need?Of course this assumes we don't have another election and somehow Labour get in, they have made it clear company cars are a repungant sign of bourgeois decadence, ignoring the many that actually need them to do their job and they will hike the tax rates until peoples eyeballs bleed to punish the drivers for their exploitation of 'the workers'. Perhaps there will be breaks for people driving state approved Brown Ladas?
The Apprentice
Apologies for the errors
