Convertible clash: New BMW Z4 vs Porsche Boxster and Audi TT

But you know what? Of the three, I don’t think it’d be the car I’d go for if it were my money on the line. While it’s undoubtedly the sweetest to drive of the three, as far as drop-tops are concerned the theatre that comes from actually driving them is just as important. And on that front, the Boxster’s characterless engine simply isn’t up to the task. If it had a bit more punch, a bit more soul – perhaps even a bit more in the way of cylinder count – it’d probably walk this test. As it stands, it just misses out.

Missing out by a greater margin is the Audi, which is problematic because it takes things too far in the opposite direction. The TT RS has the performance and makes the right noises, but you feel so far removed from the task of driving the car that it’s difficult to form anything close to a meaningful relationship with it. And unlike the BMW, and particularly the Porsche, you also feel as though you’re perched on top of the car rather than in it, so it’s difficult to ignore those hatchback underpinnings.

It’s the BMW’s ability to strike a balance between these extremes that sees it clinch victory today, if only by the skin of its teeth. The Z4 has the engine, plus the everyday refinement, that would make it an easy car to live with on a daily basis. Its cabin is the smartest of the bunch, too, and carries with it the most premium appeal. The BMW may not have the clinical, delicate finesse of the Porsche, but it excites in its own characterful, heavy-hitting way that feels genuinely authentic and is absolutely endearing. Put it this way: the Boxster might be the car you’d take for a drive, but the Z4 is the one you’d take for a fang. You’ll have to forgive the Antipodean slang, but it gives you a good idea of what separates these two very different sports cars.

Buy a used one, from £1000 up

Audi TT: Buy the desirable Mk1 now and you can get those Bauhaus-inspired looks and that radical interior from as little as £1000 – and those prices can only go one way. It still feels pretty fresh to drive, too. The Mk2 is the way to go if you want an even better driving experience – expect to pay upwards of £4000 for the privilege – while the Mk3 is a peach in all its forms, although you’ll need at least £10,000 to join the party. TTs are tough and timeless with proven mechanicals, but beware – parts are expensive.