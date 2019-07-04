New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder land at Goodwood

Porsche’s GT division has used the Goodwood Festival of Speed to promote its latest offerings: The 718 Boxster Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4.
Both cars shun the industry trend for downsizing and forced induction, donning a naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine and a manual gearbox. Porsche says they will offer enthusiasts “unadulterated driving pleasure”, a “high level of agility and an almost intimate proximity to the centre of power”.
These faster, purer and more hardcore variants of the existing Boxster and Cayman join at the entry point in the road-going GT line-up, but both make use of an engine bored out and adapted from the 3.0-litre unit of the latest 911.
The new 4.0-litre flat six – up from the 3.8 litres of the previous Spyder and GT4 – forms a new engine family called 9A2 Evo. It ditches the turbocharger found in the 991-series 911 Carrera but still manages to put out 414bhp.
Boris9119
Return of the Daddy!
Return of the Daddy! What are you bringing to the fight?
275not599
Great news, but expensive!
Great news, but expensive! Can't blame Porsche for charging what the market can stand. Unusually, the Cayman GT4 is now $6000 cheaper in the UK, including taxes, than in the US, before taxes. This is down to the current exchange rate, £1 getting you $1.25. To be fair, the pound has in the distant past been even weaker than this, so of course the current rate has absolutely nothing to do with the prospect of BJ presiding over a no deal Brexit.
Leslie Brook
"Pressurised container: May burst if heated"
scrap
Leslie Brook wrote:
Like a Boxster or Cayman R you mean? Wouldn’t come cheap but would be lovely. I hope this new flat six is as nice to drive as the old one.
LP in Brighton
A Porsche with cylinder deactivation?
Well I assume that is what Porsche mean with the reference to "a new adaptive cylinder control system". I'm sure that this is good for part load efficiency, but I wonder what the car actually sounds like when it is working?
Otherwise, these cars sound very much like the enthusiasts choice albeit at a premium price!
ricequackers
How about the regular models?
This all sounds very cool, but it's expensive and availability will be limited. So how about putting an NA flat-6 back into the regular models again?
LP in Brighton
Regular models with NA engines?
This is never going to happen thanks to CAFE regulations. Porsche simply would not want to pay the fines - and it looks like downsized turbo engines, hybrids and battery power will be the way forward...
Peter Cavellini
Not bad.
Overall I like it, the wing is a bit Halfords, a bit what Gary called bling, it’s a Porsche it’ll be a great drive and it will sell especially in the land of the free America.
Peter Cavellini.
xxxx
As the Jam once said
'The public get the public want'. or something like that, any chance of a more basic/cheaper version, like the old one you could say.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
5cylinderT
INSANE!!!! completely love it
INSANE!!!! completely love it, very glad they kept the flat six and the manual, it just keeps the tradition going.
the 0-60 hasnt changed unless as always they have understated the 0-60 time as the improvements should make this thing faster.
