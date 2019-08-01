Top 10 best convertibles and cabrios 2019

It’s often said that British weather makes ours an odd market to be so consistently strong for the sales of convertibles and cabriolets, but perhaps it’s the changeable nature of that climate – and our readiness to grab an hour or two in the sunshine when we can – that makes us so receptive to them.

Whatever the reason, we do seem to love to get the roof down and let the outside world in with our cars whenever we can. And although it has been a tough few years for convertible sales globally, the market for them is still pretty rich and interesting.

Our idea of soft-top perfection in this list isn’t all about sporting handling, outright performance and speed – although one or two of these cars do find a berth in other top 10s that are more specific to those qualities. The following 10 cars are our pick of the best convertibles and cabriolets for open-air cruising.

Say what you will about Porsche’s decision to replace the old evocative naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine with a turbocharged flat four throughout the majority of the Boxster line-up, but you can’t deny just how brilliant the 718 is at fulfilling the open-top sporting two-seater brief.

It may not sound quite as sweet as it used to, but as a driver’s car, it’s unequalled in this class. Communicative steering, a supremely balanced chassis and strong, flexible performance combine to make this the default choice for anyone looking to really enjoy every sunny drive. The car’s mid-engined layout means it’s a surprisingly practical two-seater, too: there’s really usable storage space available in both the front and rear of the car.

For super-relaxing open-top cruising, there are better options, but none will make you quite as grateful for every balmy moment and open stretch of road as the 718 Boxster. It’s an outstanding sports car that’s also a great and really usable convertible.