Bringing premium EVs to China: Behind the scenes at Nio

A premium electric car start-up, founded by a serial entrepreneur with a bold plan to take on the giants of the car industry through new technology and business concepts – it’s easy to see why Nio has been referred to as ‘China’s Tesla’.

But scratch below the surface and you’ll find there are far more differences than similarities between the two firms. That starts with their underlying philosophies: whereas Tesla set out to use new technology to disrupt the car industry and reinvent the car itself, Nio is aiming to capitalise on the massive changes the industry is undergoing to reinvent the user experience.

It’s an approach that makes Nio worthy of attention among a swarm of Chinese EV start-ups and a genuine contender to expand globally as a credibly premium car brand. And it has certainly made a flashy start.

Founded in 2014 (originally as Nextev), Nio might be familiar to you through its Formula E team (which won the inaugural 2014-15 driver’s championship with Nelson Piquet Jr) or the EP9 electric supercar, which currently holds the Nürburgring lap record for EVs. Business types might even recall Nio’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange.