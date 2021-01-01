The best automotive activities to do in 2021

What to do

Discover the joy of keeping your car clean

Mud on your lovely paintwork. Grime covering up your shiny alloy wheels. Empty bottles in your car door pockets. Paperwork practically bursting out of the glovebox. Unknown items rolling around in the rear footwells. Paraphernalia in the boot… Cars tend to accumulate dirt and rubbish through daily usage, and it can be a faff to take the time to stop and clean up. But it’s so worth it. A clean car is a source of pride, and much nicer to spend time in. Plus, on a quiet weekend afternoon, cleaning your car is really satisfying. Go on, you won’t regret it.

Buy a manual while you can

It started a while ago: when a company such as Ferrari stopped offering manual gearboxes, the writing was on the wall. But we never thought we’d be here this quickly. As Andrew Frankel pointed out recently, the only way to buy a manual V8 now is to get a Ford Mustang. With more EVs arriving, the stick shifter is only going one way. So buy one, embrace it… and look after it well for the next generations.

Try and electric car with an open mind

Those of you with an electric car plugged in outside your house, or already plotting where you might put a home charger, can skip to another story on this spread. This is a suggestion for those of you uncertain, confused, wary or perhaps even opposed to EVs: it’s time to try one. With the UK government having announced a ban on the sale of most new non-zero-emission cars in just nine years, it’s a good time to sample the future if you haven’t already. After all, there is a lot of uncertainty about electric cars, and there are concerns about performance, driving feel and, of course, range. But we reckon many of those concerns will fade once you’ve experienced the quiet, effortless pleasure of electric propulsion. And you might be surprised by how usable EVs are in most situations.