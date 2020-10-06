BMW guns for Golf GTI with new 261bhp 128ti hot hatch

BMW has revived its historic Turismo Internazionale name for the 128ti, a new hot version of its 1 Series hatchback that will sit below the four-wheel-drive M135i.

Said to offer a more “unfiltered” driving experience than the 80kg-heavier range-topping M135i, the 128ti will be BMW’s first front-wheel-drive hot hatch, following the standard car’s shift away from rear-wheel drive last year, and is positioned to compete with the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Ford Focus ST.

It is also the first BMW in more than 20 years to wear the ‘ti’ badge, which, the firm says, is used for “particularly sporty members of a model range”.

The 128ti uses a detuned version of the M-badged car’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder, pumping out 261bhp and 295lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 6.1sec. That’s 1.3sec down on its more potent sibling but a full second quicker than the standard 120i. The 128ti is capable of 44.1-46.3mpg on the WLTP cycle and emits 139-148g/km of CO2.

The new arrival is available exclusively with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. BMW claims that uptake for a manual option could comprise less than a third of sales and that an auto allows for quicker acceleration. Shift paddles behind the steering wheel enable manual changes.

The 128ti comes with a specially tuned M Sport suspension package as standard, riding 10mm lower than the regular car for a lower centre of gravity and “sportier” stance. The M135i’s firmer anti-roll bars feature alongside stiffened springs and shocks to reduce body roll in corners and offer sharper turn-in response.

BMW has also sought to eliminate the torque steer that often comes with high-output, front-driven cars by implementing a bespoke steering set-up, while a Torsen limited-slip differential aims to enhance traction and stability in high-speed manoeuvres.

The braking system is carried over wholesale from the M135i and consists of 360mm discs and four-piston calipers at the front and 300mm discs with floating calipers at the rear.

Internal exhaust amplification features to further differentiate the 128ti from its lesser-powered counterparts, giving a “richly sporting aural experience for the driver”, according to BMW, without making the car any louder from the outside.

The hot hatch also has the M Sport exterior styling package as standard, bringing familiar sporty flourishes at the front and rear, but is obviously marked out from existing 1 Series variants by its red front winglets, side skirts, brake calipers and prominent side decals. These details are finished in black for red-painted cars and can be optionally deleted.