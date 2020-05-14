Audi A1 vs Mini Cooper vs Ford Fiesta Vignale: high-spec hatchback shoot-out

That’s something that can’t be said of the Fiesta. Stepping out of the Audi and into this bejazzled little Ford has an effect on the senses similar to that of throwing a glass of cold water over your face. Where the A1 was happy to tool along in comfort and refinement, the Fiesta’s slightly feistier character provides welcome respite from the Audi’s monotone temperament.

For starters, its 1.0-litre Ecoboost engine seems to embrace its three-cylinder layout with more enthusiasm than the Audi musters for its matching configuration. Where the A1 gives the impression that a good deal of effort has gone in to minimising that distinctive off-beat thrum, the Ford places it more at the forefront of the driving experience. Put your foot down and it’ll buzz away energetically, egging you on to rev it right out to the limiter and to engage as often as possible with its snickety manual gearbox in order to keep it on the boil. It’s a fun motor, this one, and its sense of fun has got nothing to do with the additional 24bhp it packs over the Audi’s 30 TFSI unit.

Surprise, surprise, it handles well, too. It feels just as composed and secure as the Audi, but there’s an inherent vivacity here that’s conspicuous by its absence in the A1. There’s a welcome tactility to the steering and an underlying immediacy about the way in which it allows the Fiesta to change direction. Admittedly, there’s more of an underlying sharpness about the way in which it rides, too, but I don’t think it lags too far behind the Audi in terms of rolling refinement – even on those optional 18in alloys.

An uninvolving drive was never going to be the Fiesta’s problem, though. No, where it falters is with regards to its identity: if the Mini and the Audi are the landed gentry, the Ford is decidedly nouveau riche. It might come with all the trappings you’d expect to find in a plush supermini – heated leather seats, sat-nav and the like – but it’s overall execution isn’t what you’d call genuinely tasteful or outstandingly desirable. Those alloys in particular seem like they’re asking to be on the receiving end of some ‘you can take the supermini out of Essex’-related quip. There’s also the fact that for similar money you could have a Fiesta ST. I’m not against the idea of paying more than £20,000 for a Fiesta, but I’d be hesitant about the prospect of forking out more than £20,000 for this particular version.