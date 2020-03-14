Best new small car 2020: Ford Fiesta vs eight rivals

So cheaper trims are available. The trouble is, even if you were to plump for the more like-for-like SRi trim on your new Corsa, and even taking into account Vauxhall’s introductory finance incentives, you’ll be asked to pay £250 per month for this car on Vauxhall’s main dealer PCP scheme – which would have still put it among the three or four most expensive cars we’ve gathered. Now, new it may be, and ‘nice’ it may also be in some ways, but quite that good? Not for this tester, I’m afraid.

Although it has slightly better driving ergonomics than its new Peugeot platform relation (which we’ll get to before long), the Corsa disappoints first with its slightly shallow, confined footwells, which leave you a little too close to the pedals for outright comfort and make it a persistent bugbear to get your left foot past the clutch and onto the adjacent footrest. Boot space is good but second-row occupant space is pretty meagre, with leg room in particularly short supply.

The car’s 1.2-litre Puretech motor makes strong torque and has plenty of mid-range responsiveness, but the car has only average handling response and ride sophistication, the suspension finding and then fussing over bumps that other cars here simply don’t acknowledge.

5th - Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI 115 FR Sport

Pricey performance slant doesn’t do an otherwise impressive supermini any favours. A spacious and solid interior, but surprisingly coarse, firm and uninspiring to drive.

3.5/5

The Seat Ibiza, like the Corsa, was a car whose chances in this test weren’t helped by the particular form in which we had to test it.

Considering that it was an Ibiza that took the overall win the last time we did a supermini mega-test like this, back in 2018, you could call the failure of this one to make the final stages a major shock. It certainly seemed that way to me.

All you can do on these occasions is test the cars you’ve got in front of you, of course, and in the case of the Ibiza that was a car in FR Sport trim with 18in alloy wheels and lowered, stiffened sport suspension as standard. In the event, on Leicestershire’s A- and B-roads, the car’s wheels and suspension introduced notable dynamic compromises to cabin isolation and ride comfort but didn’t elevate the Ibiza’s driver appeal to a level at which it might have troubled the most entertaining cars gathered. And that rather doomed Seat’s offering to the middle order.

An optimally equipped Ibiza would certainly have finished higher, though. Swapping the rather dark and slightly serious sporty-themed interior of the FR Sport for one of lighter materials might have lifted the car’s interior ambience a little and allowed the consistency of its material fit and finish to shine through more clearly. The cabin is certainly good and, with clear and adaptable digital instruments in our test car and a slick and sophisticated infotainment system to complement them, the Ibiza wants for nothing in the way of in-car technology.