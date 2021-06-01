BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche to expand line-up with new BMW i4-rivalling saloon

New fastback-style saloon will use Audi A4 e-tron platform with target price of £50,000
1 June 2021

Porsche is building a business case for a seventh model line that could allow it to challenge the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4 with an electric fastback-style saloon closely related to Audi’s A4 E-tron.

It is proposed that the new model will use the PPE platform developed in partnership by Porsche and Audi and sit beneath the Taycan at a starting price of around £50,000 in the UK.

Details remain scarce, although there have been suggestions that the new model might take the Cajun name first trademarked by Porsche in 2011. Insiders have told Autocar that Porsche’s third pure-electric model has been earmarked to share key platform, driveline and battery components with the upcoming Macan EV – alongside which it is expected to be produced at Porsche’s Leipzig plant in Germany.

One engineer said: “The modular nature of the PPE platform will allow us to extend our electric car line-up with a range of different models. It is engineered for standard and high ground clearance. A second sedan [saloon] model is one possibility.”

Audi and Porsche co-operated on the development of the Taycan and E-tron GT and are presently involved in the joint engineering of the electric Macan and Q6 E-tron.

Previously, they worked together on the development of the Macan and Q5, as well as hybrid variants of the Cayenne and Q7.

As with the A4 E-tron, the proposed Porsche model is likely to offer the choice of single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor four-wheel-drive powertrains.

A decision on whether the new five-door model will be produced has yet to be made, but sources say Porsche is building sufficient production capacity for a possible seventh model line with a €600 million (£519m) upgrade to its Leipzig plant. The investment, announced last year, will enable the establishment of a new 75,500 square metre body shop. It will also allow Porsche to manufacture petrol, hybrid and electric drivelines on a single production line.

Porsche’s Leipzig plant is also home to a 7MW charging park and models currently produced there include the Macan, Panamera and Panamera Sport Turismo.

xxxx 1 June 2021

Peter, I think you'll find there are people that can afford 30k Leafs, Kona's,id3 etc. They can afford 200+mpg, zero congestion charge and road tax too.

Peter Cavellini 1 June 2021

And do we think Mr&Mrs average Family will be able to afford a Porsche?, hands up now, how many of us earn £50K + , or enough to fund an EV or Porsche EV for that matter?, nobody seems to admit there aren't any cheap, family friendly, cost wise EV out there, and even if there are, what with the World the way it is just now, who can afford one?

Paul Dalgarno 1 June 2021

Tstag - Jaguar are in the crap because of plans like you propose. They have the F Pace which sells ok, but the tide is turning on ICE SUVs - the greens have got a hold of the inefficiencies of these, the market will be gone before next generation is designed and built.Why would they make a new XF? It's bombed for sales, always has and always will. No market for it as Germans have sown this up. Sports cars will always be niche volumes, and Porsche have the market sown up. 

Building gorgeous BEVs is their only way to go. they need low volume and high margin cars that people will ache to have. BEVs will be differentiated by style, and not by platform.  A hard task, but competing with the Germans head on will kill them, and they're already half dead as it is. 

