BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Audi concept will preview E-tron electric saloon
UP NEXT
Design tweaks and enhanced kit for 2021 Seat Ibiza

New Audi concept will preview E-tron electric saloon

Shanghai unveiling for Audi's next EV, believed to be an A5-sized sports saloon
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
15 April 2021

Audi will preview the next addition to its E-tron electric car family at the Shanghai motor show next week, and has released an early teaser image. 

Referred to so far only as the "Audi concept car for Auto Shanghai", it looks as if the new model will take the form of a performance-focussed saloon model in the vein of the recently launched E-tron GT. 

Beyond that, no official information has yet been published, but it seems likely that the concept will preview the first Audi model to use the new PPE platform being developed in partnership with Porsche. 

Set for launch in 2023, this new four-door model is thought to be comparable in size and silhouette to the combustion-fuelled A5 Sportback currently on sale. The PPE architecture it will use is destined for full-sized Porsche and Audi luxury cars in both the traditional car and SUV segments. 

Like the more sporting-focused J1 architecture used by the Porsche Taycan and Audi E-tron GT, PPE will have 800V charging functionality for rapid charge times, and can house batteries big enough for a range of around 300 miles. A rear motor is standard fitment, but more potent models will adopt a dual-motor set-up, and new functions like torque vectoring and all-wheel steering will be available. 

Visually, we can see the concept will be marked out as a member of the E-tron line-up by its prominent blanked-off grille, slim headlights and heavily sculpted front air channels. A low leading bonnet edge suggests an aerodynamic design focus, while larger brake discs and calipers are clues to its performance focus. 

More details will be revealed when the Shanghai motor show gets underway on Monday. 

READ MORE

Audi developing dramatic A5-sized luxury electric coupé​

First drive: 2021 Audi Q4 E-tron prototype​

New 2021 Audi Q4 E-tron is premium-focused VW ID 4 sibling​

 

Used cars for sale

 Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£39,930
6,585miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£39,990
3,150miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Sport 5dr Auto
2020
£42,495
2,112miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 300kw 55 Quattro 95kwh 5dr Auto
2019
£43,900
8,271miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£43,980
16,855miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 300kw 55 Quattro 95kwh 5dr Auto
2019
£43,990
2,985miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 300kw 55 Quattro 95kwh 5dr Auto
2019
£43,995
12,881miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Sport 5dr Auto
2020
£43,999
1,720miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Audi E-tron 230kw 50 Quattro 71kwh Technik 5dr Auto
2020
£44,799
1,371miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid ST 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2021 UK review

DMAX LAUNCH PRESS 14 4 21 NUMBER 079

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes S Class S400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic L AMG Line 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero BiFuel 2021 UK first drive hero front

Dacia Sandero TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 2021 UK review

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 LHD UK first drive hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 audi e tron gt 2021 lhd uk first drive review hero front

Audi E-tron GT

Ingolstadt's take on the Taycan combines striking looks with a high-class interior and never feels short of pace

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid ST 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2021 UK review

DMAX LAUNCH PRESS 14 4 21 NUMBER 079

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes S Class S400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic L AMG Line 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero BiFuel 2021 UK first drive hero front

Dacia Sandero TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 2021 UK review

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 LHD UK first drive hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives