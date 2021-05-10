BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2023 Porsche Macan EV shown testing in official images

Porsche's first electric SUV will share its new PPE platform with the Audi Q6 e-tron
Felix Page Autocar writer
10 May 2021

Porsche has released the first official images of its upcoming electric Macan as the SUV begins testing on public roads for the first time. 

Set for launch in 2023, the Macan EV will share its PPE architecture with the similarly sized Audi Q6 E-tron, and will be sold alongside the petrol-powered Macan, which itself is due to receive a mid-life facelift later this year. 

By the time it arrives on the market as Porsche's second pure-EV, the electric Macan will have covered around three million kilometres (1.9 million miles) as part of its multi-environment testing programme, Porsche said. 

Previously, development work on the new model has been centred predominantly around virtual simulations of its aerodynamic and powertrain-cooling properties, given the differing requirements of an EV compared to a combustion car.

Data from these tests was used in the creation of the first physical prototypes, which will now undergo a "demanding test programme" taking in "extremes of climatic and topographical conditions". 

The brand has yet to give any further technical details of the electric Macan, save for confirming that it will feature 800V charging architecture and promising that it will be "the sportiest model in its segment". 

The electric model will bear a close resemblance to its petrol-powered sibling, though will be marked out by its slim new Taycan-inspired headlights, the lack of a grille and what looks to be a more heavily raked rear roofline. 

