2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spotted with no disguise

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is entering its final stages of development, having been delayed until 2021 because of robust demand for the regular EV during the coronavirus pandemic.
New images show a prototype stripped of all camouflage, confirming that styling changes over the existing saloon model will be limited primarily to the extended roofline and reshaped rear end. Added ground clearance like the 2018 Mission E Cross Turismo concept on which it is based promises greater performance off-road.
The estate variant of the Taycan was originally due to open for orders in late 2020 but was pushed back, according to Porsche’s boss Oliver Blume.
Confirming the decision to reporters in an August conference call, Blume said: “The change is no disadvantage for us; we just optimized the cycle plan,” adding that “the company has changed a lot during the coronavirus. It was important to focus on the essentials”.
Many brands have pushed back model launches due to Covid-19. Ferrari announced that it has delayed the launch of its SF90 Stradale by several months, due to production delays caused by the pandemic. In July, Land Rover pushed back the launch of its Defender 90 for the same reason.
However, Porsche has been more profitable than those companies. Bloomberg reported that Porsche was one of only three car companies that remained profitable during the first half of 2020, including Tesla and Toyota.
Porsche is unlikely to change much when it comes to powertrains, with the estate almost certain to retain the same three choices as the saloon.
The Cross Tursimo will be powered by the standard Taycan’s two electric motors across both axles for four-wheel drive. These will generate 523bhp in entry-level 4S guise, with 671bhp Turbo and 751bhp Turbo S variants to follow.
Prices will be announced in due course, but expect to pay a low four-figure premium on top of the £83,367 starting price for the saloon version.
Peter Cavellini
Well why not?
Ferrari didn’t the FF, so, why not?
Jasper James
more fake tail pipes.....
275not599
Jasper James wrote:
Disguise.
5cylinderT
The noramal taycan had fake
The noramal taycan had fake exaust tips with it was in disguise and it does have them now, so dont worry. And this might be the first electric wagon EVER.
Tim Oldland
VW might disagree
VW's ID.5 Tourer based on the Space Vizzion concept should be out before the Taycan Cross...
Cersai Lannister
Niche too far?
I confess to being smitten with the Taycan and enjoy high-performance wagons. But I'm a little queasy on this one. The Ferrari FF seems to have been a bit of a dud sales-wise and, although I happen to love the idea and appearance, the Panamera wagon is a bit of a unicorn. I get that SUVs are the future so I assume this Taycan wagon will replace the increasingly irrelevant Panamera wagon and likely saloon. The problem is less for Porsche than its dealers who are having to stock an ever-widening range, some of which might turn out to be a niche too far.
Peter Cavellini
Going for Gold.
Yeah Tesla fans, where's MrMusks model like this?, not see a market for it?, oh, by the way, anyone see Elon crash his new truck?
manicm
Peter Cavellini wrote:
And your point is??? Having a bad day at the office??? On this evidence Tesla does not need such a model. This Cross Turismo looks like a fat Seat, and it’s so far removed from the original concept.
manicm
Looks like a fat Seat.
Looks like a fat Seat.
FRI2
Only 201 mile range
EPA just published the EV range of Taycan and it is abyssmal at only 203 miles. This is not only pathetic but ridiculously uncompetitive for a car that is over 100K in price. Go back home Porsche - you are 10 years behind - a similar Tesla gets 370 miles.
