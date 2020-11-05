BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spotted with no disguise
UP NEXT
Government-funded UK electric battery centre nears completion

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spotted with no disguise

Delayed estate version of Porsche’s electric car loses final pieces of camo ahead of launch next year
News
2 mins read
5 November 2020

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is entering its final stages of development, having been delayed until 2021 because of robust demand for the regular EV during the coronavirus pandemic.

New images show a prototype stripped of all camouflage, confirming that styling changes over the existing saloon model will be limited primarily to the extended roofline and reshaped rear end. Added ground clearance like the 2018 Mission E Cross Turismo concept on which it is based promises greater performance off-road.

The estate variant of the Taycan was originally due to open for orders in late 2020 but was pushed back, according to Porsche’s boss Oliver Blume.

Confirming the decision to reporters in an August conference call, Blume said: “The change is no disadvantage for us; we just optimized the cycle plan,” adding that “the company has changed a lot during the coronavirus. It was important to focus on the essentials”.

Many brands have pushed back model launches due to Covid-19. Ferrari announced that it has delayed the launch of its SF90 Stradale by several months, due to production delays caused by the pandemic. In July, Land Rover pushed back the launch of its Defender 90 for the same reason.

However, Porsche has been more profitable than those companies. Bloomberg reported that Porsche was one of only three car companies that remained profitable during the first half of 2020, including Tesla and Toyota.

Porsche is unlikely to change much when it comes to powertrains, with the estate almost certain to retain the same three choices as the saloon.

The Cross Tursimo will be powered by the standard Taycan’s two electric motors across both axles for four-wheel drive. These will generate 523bhp in entry-level 4S guise, with 671bhp Turbo and 751bhp Turbo S variants to follow.

Prices will be announced in due course, but expect to pay a low four-figure premium on top of the £83,367 starting price for the saloon version.

READ MORE

New entry-level RWD Porsche Taycan launches in China​

New Porsche Macan EV to get Taycan platform and tech​

Will it Drift? 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo video review​

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Seat Leon eHybrid FR 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK review
Audi RS E-tron GT 2021 prototype drive - hero front
Audi RS E-tron GT 2021 review
BMW iX3 2020 first drive review - hero front
BMW iX3 2021 review
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDI 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi AWD 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Taycan 2020 road test review - hero front

Porsche Taycan

Is this 751bhp all-electric Taycan Turbo S a proper Porsche sports car, as its maker claims?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
21

Peter Cavellini

3 April 2019

 Ferrari didn’t the FF, so, why not?

Jasper James

3 April 2019

more fake tail pipes.....

 

275not599

4 April 2019
Jasper James wrote:

more fake tail pipes.....

Disguise.  

5cylinderT

12 December 2019

The noramal taycan had fake exaust tips with it was in disguise and it does have them now, so dont worry. And this might be the first electric wagon EVER.

Tim Oldland

12 December 2019

VW's ID.5 Tourer based on the Space Vizzion concept should be out before the Taycan Cross...

Cersai Lannister

12 December 2019

I confess to being smitten with the Taycan and enjoy high-performance wagons. But I'm a little queasy on this one. The Ferrari FF seems to have been a bit of a dud sales-wise and, although I happen to love the idea and appearance, the Panamera wagon is a bit of a unicorn. I get that SUVs are the future so I assume this Taycan wagon will replace the increasingly irrelevant Panamera wagon and likely saloon. The problem is less for Porsche than its dealers who are having to stock an ever-widening range, some of which might turn out to be a niche too far.

Peter Cavellini

12 December 2019

 Yeah Tesla fans, where's MrMusks model like this?, not see a market for it?, oh, by the way, anyone see Elon crash his new truck?

manicm

12 December 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Yeah Tesla fans, where's MrMusks model like this?, not see a market for it?, oh, by the way, anyone see Elon crash his new truck?

And your point is??? Having a bad day at the office??? On this evidence Tesla does not need such a model. This Cross Turismo looks like a fat Seat, and it’s so far removed from the original concept.

manicm

12 December 2019

Looks like a fat Seat.

FRI2

12 December 2019

EPA just published the EV range of Taycan and it is abyssmal at only 203 miles. This is not only pathetic but ridiculously uncompetitive for a car that is over 100K in price. Go back home Porsche - you are 10 years behind - a similar Tesla gets 370 miles.

Pages

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Seat Leon eHybrid FR 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK review
Audi RS E-tron GT 2021 prototype drive - hero front
Audi RS E-tron GT 2021 review
BMW iX3 2020 first drive review - hero front
BMW iX3 2021 review
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDI 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi AWD 2020 UK review
View all latest drives