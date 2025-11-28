BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK car production plummets 24% in wake of JLR cyber attack
UP NEXT
Budget 2025: Pay-per-mile EV road tax confirmed to include PHEVs

UK car production plummets 24% in wake of JLR cyber attack

UK built 18k fewer cars in October as JLR recovered from crippling incident; industry warns new EV policies could dent growth

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
28 November 2025

New car production in the UK plummeted by 24% last month as JLR, the country's biggest automotive employer, grappled with the impact of a crippling cyber attack that brought all of its operations to a halt.

JLR was hit by the cyber attack on 31 August, stopped building cars the following day and did not restart production until the following month – and it wasn't until mid-October that all production lines were up and running again. 

That meant the company's Range Rover factory in Solihull, and the Halewood plant where it builds the Evoque and Discovery Sport, were operating at far below usual capacity during the month.

The latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) outline the impact of the incident: the UK produced just 59,010 cars in October, down 18,474 units on the same month last year.

JLR does not publicise its monthly production figures for each factory, but recorded combined global sales of around 53,000 units for its UK-built models in the three months leading up to the attack.

Autocar has approached JLR for more information on its progress as it returns to full-volume production. 

So far this year, the UK has produced 602,109 cars, down from just over 670k at this point last year.

SMMT boss Mike Hawes said it was "another difficult month for UK vehicle production as the impact of the earlier cyber attack continued to be felt".

However, he forecasted that "growth is on the horizon", highlighting the government's industrial strategy and new £1.5 billion automotive innovation fund as signs that the sector is "a pillar of national strategic importance".

But the latest production figures come shortly after it was confirmed that plug-in hybrids and battery-EVs will attract a new pay-per-mile tax in the UK from 2028 – a policy that the SMMT says is at odds with the need to transition buyers into EVs, and could threaten manufacturing output.

"Investment competitiveness also depends on a healthy domestic market, however, notably for EVs, and introducing a new electric vehicle excise duty is the wrong measure at the wrong time," said Hawes. 

"This new tax will undermine demand, so government must work with industry to reduce the cost of compliance and protect the UK’s investment appeal."

The SMMT said the imposition of the pay-per-mile tax "would undermine" other measures it has taken to boost EV uptake, including raising the threshold of the expensive car supplement (ECS) and injecting another £1.3bn into the Electric Car Grant scheme – "reducing demand for the very vehicles manufacturers are compelled to sell".

Advertisement

Latest business news

halewood plant jlr

UK car production plummets 24% in wake of JLR cyber attack

UK car production plummets 24% in wake of JLR cyber attack
Jaguar Type 00 front quarter static
No new cars since 2022: New JLR boss needs to break the inertia
No new cars since 2022: New JLR boss needs to break the inertia
InstaVolt Winchester 03
Car makers slam pay-per-mile EV tax as 'poorly timed'
Car makers slam pay-per-mile EV tax as &#039;poorly timed&#039;
Turquoise light
Turquoise revolution: autonomy the latest battleground in China
Turquoise revolution: autonomy the latest battleground in China
Volvo V90 in dealer
Volvo was among the first brands to move to the agency model in the UK
Car makers still dream of move to agency sales model
Car makers still dream of move to agency sales model

View all business news

Back to top

"This, in turn, will further reduce the UK’s investment appeal just as it strives to attract new manufacturing operations given the industrial strategy’s ambition to boost vehicle output to 1.3 million units by 2035," it said.

Of the 59k cars produced in the UK last month, almost half (46.2%) were electrified (BEV, PHEV or hybrid), said the SMMT, though it has not broken down the figures further so it is unclear what the split was.

With Nissan yet to start building the Leaf at volume at its Sunderland plant, though, the only pure-EV production car currently being produced here is the £330k-plus Rolls-Royce Spectre, in Sussex.

It is anticipated that the start of full-scale Leaf output early next year will dramatically boost the pure-EV mix. Autocar has approached Nissan for more details on a timescale for the ramp-up, and ultimate projected volumes.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

 Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium X Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£5,890
51,667miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2.0 CLA45 AMG Coupe SpdS DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£24,000
45,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 Landmark Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,183
48,532miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£20,000
5,570miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi MHEV GT-Line DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£28,500
3,690miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 2.0 A45 AMG S Plus 8G-DCT 4MATIC+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£50,990
6,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 30 S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,999
18,712miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 30 Technik Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,290
29,575miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Ultimate Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£19,998
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ
Volvo XC60 review 2025 001
Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60
Fiat 500 Hybrid review 2025 001
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308

View all car reviews