JLR loses half a billion after crippling cyber attack

British manufacturer lost £547m in the last quarter, of which £196m was a direct result of the hack

Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
14 November 2025

JLR lost more than half a billion pounds in the three months to 30 September, as the devastating effects of a cyber attack weighed heavily on its financial performance.

The attack halted production across JLR’s plants for five weeks from 2 September, and the resulting loss of revenue ended a run of 11 straight profitable quarters for the company.

JLR posted a loss of £547 million for the quarter, of which £196m was a direct result of the hack. JLR didn’t say whether any of that amount was paid as a ransom to the hackers.

