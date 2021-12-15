Top 10 best mid-sized electric cars 2021

When the UK government changed the eligibility rules for its plug-in car grant in March 2021, it suddenly became vital for makers of mid-sized, affordably-priced electric vehicles to hit a price point of just under £35,000. Over the following few weeks, the equipment levels of entry-level models from all kinds of brands were reappraised and their prices realigned. And now £32,500 can be considered as much as you need to spend for a really usable, five-seat, five-door, all-electric hatchback.

But which should you pick for an easy transition into electric car ownership? Even in this segment, there’s plenty of choice: front-driven hatchbacks play off against compact crossover SUV, compact saloons and even the odd estate car. There are rear-wheel drive options here too, as well as cars with a dose of driver appeal; although with some of them, it comes at a price.

The good news is that even if you need an EV with a real-world range above 250 miles, with room for several adult passengers and a usable boot, you can now find it here. If you know where to shop, you can actually find most of that for less than £30,000 in 2021. Read on to learn exactly where.

Best mid-sized electric cars 2021

1. VW ID 3

The Volkswagen ID 3 has kicked off its makers post-Dieselgate rehabilitation very well. This Golf-sized hatchback became the first to use the group’s dedicated MEB platform, an entirely fresh rear-engined architecture, when it hit the market in 2020. That gave the ID 3 a long wheelbase, boosting cabin space, and a rear-mounted drive motor with up to 201bhp and 229lb ft.

It launched with two battery sizes: the 58kWh pack lends a WLTP range of 261 miles, while the larger, pricier 77kWh battery ups that to 340 miles. Since then, VW has also added an entry-level ‘Pure Performance’ version with a 45kWh battery, which is rated for 218 miles and costs less than £30,000 - which is why you can even consider this car a more practical rival to an electric supermini, if that’s where your particular interest lies.