Top 10 best small electric cars 2021

If the idea of an electric car ought to excel anywhere, it’s in the supermini segment.

Admittedly, a small platform means less space for batteries and so the range of the following cars will never match the potential of larger alternatives. But a small battery also means a lower asking price, and if we’re talking about urban runabouts that only do the occasional longer journey, it’s arguable just how many owners would need more than, say, 180 miles of driving range.

The all-electric version of the 208 supermini is one of several PSA Group compact EVs that came to market in 2020, but it's the best-priced and also the most visually appealing. For its mix of usable range, performance, value, practicality, style, perceived quality and driver appeal, it clearly deserves to figure highly if you’re shopping for your first electric car this year. Higher, perhaps, than any other pint-sized electric car.

Unlike more low-rent-feeling EVs, the car’s materially rich interior distinguishes it just as clearly as the stylish bodywork. Practicality is on a par with the Renault Zoe and better than in a Mini Electric; refinement beats both of those key rivals also, and performance is fairly strong. Certainly, you get an adequate dose of that electric motor-enabled ‘zip’.

The car also rides with a suppleness missing from some smaller EVs, which often struggle to contain their body mass on the road. The steering is striking for its directness, although body control deteriorates a little bit if you drive more enthusiastically. Even so, it’s the roundedness of the e-208’s driving experience that really impresses.

Another French option, right at the sharp end of the field. The Renault Zoe was always an appealing short-hopper electric supermini, even when it was offered with a 22kWh battery and had only 80 miles of real-world range. The car’s usability was enhanced during a mid-life update, however, by a 41kWh battery option which, on a warm day, turns the car into one good for 150 miles of mixed real-world use.

Now there is a comprehensively updated version with a significantly refreshed design plus a 52kWh battery and up to 245 miles of range on the WLTP cycle; or around 190 miles in mixed real-world use. It still offers strong value for money against its competitors, too, with the UK government’s PiCG incentive bringing the car’s entry price down to around £25,000. And it’s also still pleasing to drive: very nippy and fairly quiet – albeit with some leaden feel to the controls.

Finally, whereas previously the Zoe couldn’t be rapid-charged at the motorway services quite as quickly as certain rivals, CCS fast charging is now an option. It may have fallen behind newer EV rivals in some ways, but the Zoe remains an excellent entry point into EV ownership.

We could just have easily put Skoda’s Citigo-e iV in this slot, because these are mechanically almost the exact same car. But we prefer the Volkswagen for its slightly more playful demeanour and the fact that, well, it was here first.