New £39,995 Vauxhall Astra Electric to launch with 258-mile-range

The battery-powered Vauxhall Astra represents “almost the last piece in the jigsaw” in Vauxhall’s electrification push, boss James Taylor has said, with the firm set to go EV-only from 2028.

Electric versions of its Vauxhall Astra hatchback and Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer are due to go on sale later this summer, bringing its battery-electric passenger car range to six models.

In particular, the Astra Electric Sports Tourer will be one of only a handful of estate EVs on the market, giving the British brand a footing in a segment today served by only the MG 5 EV.

However, it’s the hatchback that’s expected to dominate sales when it arrives in June (six months before the estate) and, along with the facelifted Corsa Electric supermini that was revealed last week, draw in new customers, said Taylor.

“It’s really important for us to have an electric Astra in the line-up,” he said. “We’ve dominated and won in the segments we’ve launched the pure-electric vehicles in, whether that’s the B- or B-SUV segment. [And the Astra Electric] really gives us a big springboard into that more sizable opportunity of the C-segment EVs. So it’s going to unlock quite a lot of openings for us.”

The arrival of the EV means Vauxhall will offer buyers a choice of three different Astra powertrains: petrol, plug-in hybrid and electric.

Like all other Astras, the new model is based on Stellantis’s EMP2 platform – as is the Peugeot e-308, which is scheduled to hit the UK market at about the same time as the Vauxhall, also with both hatchback and estate bodies.

It is also identical in styling, both inside and out, to the combustion-engined models, bar the lack of an exhaust.

Offering one of its bestsellers with an on-trend electric powertrain is key to Vauxhall’s strategy for remaining competitive, explained Taylor.