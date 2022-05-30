Used car buying guide: Range Rover L322

It’s hard to utter the words ‘Range Rover’ without feeling a little smug.

The iconic nameplate conjures images of wealthy country folk and Hollywood celebrities. In saying that, ownership isn’t as exclusive as you might think: the L322 generation featured here is arguably the bargain of the century.

Travel back to the late 1990s and you’ll find Land Rover under BMW ownership and this third-generation Range Rover in development. The posh high-rider was revealed in 2001 featuring a 281bhp 4.4-litre V8 petrol and a 174bhp 3.0-litre diesel made by BMW, despite the British brand having been bought by Ford that very year. It retained those two engines until 2005 – a year after its BMW 5 Series electronics had been ditched for Jaguar ones.

Speaking of Jaguar, its 296bhp 4.4-litre V8 replaced the BMW unit, while the 4.2-litre V8 from the XK8 joined the line-up. With 385bhp, this supercharged lump is quite the powerhouse, allowing the two-and-a-half-tonne land yacht to rocket from 0-60mph in 7.2sec

You want even more performance? For that, turn to the supercharged 5.0-litre, introduced in 2009. Thanks to 502bhp, it has a 0-60mph time of 6.0sec and a top speed of 140mph. This V8 sounds like a bat out of hell under harsh acceleration, too.

Other engines include a naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 with 375bhp, as well as a pair of Ford-built diesel V8s – a 268bhp 3.6-litre and a 309bhp 4.4-litre. For the best blend of performance and (semi-reasonable) fuel efficiency, these latter two units are your ideal options. That said, perhaps you should buy a Toyota Prius if economy is your top priority.

The more alluring aspects of an L322 lie elsewhere. For instance, there’s a reason you see this SUV wafting around London, tackling muddy tracks and coping with the school run. It’s because they’re so extremely versatile yet such a joy to drive or be a passenger in.