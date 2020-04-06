Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet Hybrid 2020 UK review

When KERS – that’s kinetic energy recovery system – was introduced to Formula 1 back in 2009, it seemed an excitingly forward-thinking innovation. In fact, its complexity made it so expensive that the teams agreed not to use it for the 2010 season.

Just over a decade later and not only are F1 cars now full hybrids with KERS systems that can contribute 160bhp, but also KERS technology is rapidly being fitted to everyday road cars.

And perhaps surprisingly, it’s Suzuki – a mainstream manufacturer less suited to billion-dollar motorsport you couldn’t find – that has become the first to apply it to every car in its UK line-up. So yes, that encompasses the Swift supermini, the Swift Sport hot hatch and the crossover trio of Ignis, Vitara and SX4 S-Cross, the last of which we’re driving here.

Of course, this system is far from as comprehensive as that you’ll find in Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, but it is an upgrade on that pioneered by Suzuki in 2016, with 48V electrics over 12V.

The basic idea is this: energy that would otherwise be lost under braking and throttle-off cruising is harvested and then sent to a small lithium ion battery under the front passenger seat. From there, it’s dispatched to a belt-driven integrated starter/generator (ISG) during stop/start driving.