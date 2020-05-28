Porsche 911 Turbo S 2020 UK review

You’re looking at the quickest car in the world.

Other exotic machines have higher top speeds than this Porsche’s conservative claim of 205mph. And some lightweight, high-downforce specials generate greater cornering forces. But point-to-point, on our unpredictable roads, I’m confident the only thing that can live with the new 911 Turbo S is another 911 Turbo S.

This has always been the role of the 911 Turbo, though only in the mid-1990s, when Porsche added front driveshafts to the recipe, did the model become the byword it is now for security underwheel as well as crushing speed. The 992-generation car now advances its lineage and adds active anti-roll bars, staggered wheels and a more comprehensive active-aero set-up to the rear-wheel steering introduced for its predecessor.

The new Turbo S is also wider than before – monstrously so by 911 standards, spreading itself 48mm further across the road at the rear axle than the regular 911 Carrera, which itself possesses an unusually curvaceous body. Adaptive dampers, torque-vectoring and carbon-ceramic brakes complete this technological rolling fortress, and our car is also optioned with 10mm-lower sports suspension.

As for what Porsche has stuffed into the tight engine-bay, since the mainline 911 range became turbocharged in 2016, you may wonder how the actual Turbo distinguishes itself. The answer is to be found with one glance of the spec sheet or, frankly, one flex of the ankle.

Weissach’s engineers have taken the 3.0-litre flat-six from the Carrera, carved it out to 3.7 litres and fitted symmetrical variable-geometry turbos with generously proportioned turbine wheels. There’s also a new intake system, which sucks air in not only from the characteristic haunch vents but also now from ram-air-style intakes at the base of the split-level wing.

The result is a fizzier but simultaneously boomier and more intense engine note than the regular Carrera. That plus the mighty pairing of 641bhp at 6750rpm with 590lb ft at only 2500rpm. It’s enough to propel the Turbo S to 124mph one second quicker than it took the old model, which might not sound much but is the automotive equivalent of shaving 0.5sec from Usain Bolt’s 100m time.