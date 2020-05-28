Porsche 911 Turbo S 2020 UK review

What is it?
You’re looking at the quickest car in the world.
Other exotic machines have higher top speeds than this Porsche’s conservative claim of 205mph. And some lightweight, high-downforce specials generate greater cornering forces. But point-to-point, on our unpredictable roads, I’m confident the only thing that can live with the new 911 Turbo S is another 911 Turbo S.
This has always been the role of the 911 Turbo, though only in the mid-1990s, when Porsche added front driveshafts to the recipe, did the model become the byword it is now for security underwheel as well as crushing speed. The 992-generation car now advances its lineage and adds active anti-roll bars, staggered wheels and a more comprehensive active-aero set-up to the rear-wheel steering introduced for its predecessor.
The new Turbo S is also wider than before – monstrously so by 911 standards, spreading itself 48mm further across the road at the rear axle than the regular 911 Carrera, which itself possesses an unusually curvaceous body. Adaptive dampers, torque-vectoring and carbon-ceramic brakes complete this technological rolling fortress, and our car is also optioned with 10mm-lower sports suspension.
As for what Porsche has stuffed into the tight engine-bay, since the mainline 911 range became turbocharged in 2016, you may wonder how the actual Turbo distinguishes itself. The answer is to be found with one glance of the spec sheet or, frankly, one flex of the ankle.
Weissach’s engineers have taken the 3.0-litre flat-six from the Carrera, carved it out to 3.7 litres and fitted symmetrical variable-geometry turbos with generously proportioned turbine wheels. There’s also a new intake system, which sucks air in not only from the characteristic haunch vents but also now from ram-air-style intakes at the base of the split-level wing.
The result is a fizzier but simultaneously boomier and more intense engine note than the regular Carrera. That plus the mighty pairing of 641bhp at 6750rpm with 590lb ft at only 2500rpm. It’s enough to propel the Turbo S to 124mph one second quicker than it took the old model, which might not sound much but is the automotive equivalent of shaving 0.5sec from Usain Bolt’s 100m time.
Join the debate
martin_66
Yawn
It's a Porsche 911. With a ridiculous price tag and even more ridiculous performance which will be, frankly, dangerous on public roads. How long will it be, I wonder, before we start seeing videos of these things smashed to pieces after crashing into a bus in London?
B. Fallon
Porsche 911 Turbo S
Of course no one can push this car anywhere near its limits on a public road. That can only happen on a track. So, once a year, you take it out and let it loose on a track. On the other days, you can still enjoy electric acceleration (albeit for only a few seconds), great handling and world class breaking. A journey on a twisting B road, even at legal limits, would still be an experience. Oh, and the pleasure of knowing that you're driving one of the best, if not THE best car in the world has to be worth a lot.
manicm
The author disingenuously
The author disingenuously omits to mention that the standard suspension will probably ride better than the lower specced example he drove.
Richard Lane
Ride
Hello manicm – no doubt it would ride more sweetly on the standard suspension, at least at lower speeds, but I'd be amazed if the difference was night and day, simply because the car is now so unbelievably fast and also heavy enough that it needs very firm suspension to be both safe and effective. That this example uses the sports suspension is also mentioned in the first half; apologies if that wasn't clear – I'd never try to hide anything. We'll try to get a standard-chassis car for the full road-test.
Peter Cavellini
Bargain!
Not that out there really, compared to some of the others it's up against.
lambo58
Compared to the so called
Compared to the so called multimillion pound rediculous hypercars this is a bargain at a fraction of the price doing 99.9% of what any of the other overpriced toys purport to do and with a build quality no other supercar manufacturer can match.
This is the only supercar anyone could possibly need. any other car is superfluous and a waste of money. End of.
sbagnall
Clearly a masively capable
