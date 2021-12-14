Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2021 UK review

Having tried the new Carrera GTS abroad in four-wheel-drive automatic form, and then again on British roads in rear-wheel-drive automatic form, this is our chance to taste the most serious sub-GT3 911 of the 992-generation era in ‘purist’ guise. Which is to say, rear driven and fitted with the manual ’box that Porsche offers despite knowing that precious few will opt for it. Chapeau, Porsche.

First, a quick reminder of what the GTS is, because in the past, the model has been something of a Carrera-based parts-bin special, with nothing truly bespoke but plenty of desirable regular 911 options bundled together at an attractive price.

Not this time. The suspension is mostly borrowed from the phenomenally well-sorted 911 Turbo, with helper springs for the back axle (these essentially keep the main springs located both during and after moments of maximum extension – over a fast crest, for example), although the PASM dampers are GTS-unique. The cast-iron brakes are also from the Turbo although, as ever, carbon-ceramic discs are available.

For maximum weight saving, the GTS is also available with a Lightweight package, which bins the rear seats and adds 918 Spyder-style carbonfibre buckets in the front, along with lightweight glazing and a lightweight battery. It saves 30kg and, in doing so, drops the car's kerb weight to less than 1500kg, assuming you go for neither the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox nor four-wheel drive.

Lastly, the car’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo six has also been fettled, with power up 29bhp from the Carrera S to 473bhp. It’s not an epic uplift, but with it the Carrera is now knocking on the door of 500bhp, which is a fact that takes some digesting. Finishing things off is a sports exhaust specific to the GTS, which has also had some of the regular Carrera’s sound-deadening removed.