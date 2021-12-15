Cupra Born 2021 UK review

What is it?
Within three minutes of getting into a Cupra Born in the UK, I’m annoyed.
It has told me I’m not driving in the middle of the lane when there’s a perfectly good reason why I’m not, and turning off the lane keeping assistance system is as complicated as putting on a heated seat, which is at least three touchscreen icon pushes away. This stuff is unforgivably irritating.
Which is a shame, because I’m otherwise quite enjoying the Born. It’s a lowish electric hot hatchback from Cupra, which is Seat’s sporty bit (although, yes, Seat was also the Volkswagen Group’s sporty bit once, if you remember).
It’s based on the same platform as the Volkswagen ID 3 and at 4322mm long is 61mm longer, so it’s still comfortably the ‘small family’ size outside but is quite a lot bigger inside than a conventional internally combusted hatch, because of the packaging advantages of having a battery pack beneath the floor and a motor at the rear. It's roomy up front and spacious in the rear seats. Ergonomic foibles aside, materials choices and design feel very good.
What's it like?
Battery electric vehicles tend to be heavier than an ICE alternative, but there are upsides too. That the Born's battery pack gives an inherent low centre of gravity and that the suspension is 15mm lower at the rear and 10mm lower at the front than on the ID 3, gives this mid-spec 201bhp Born, with a 58kWh usable battery, a pleasing edge to its drive.
It’s heavier than the petrol Cupra Leon, but the weight is in the right place and engineers seem to finally be getting the hang of handling big masses, which don’t need stiff anti-roll bars, because they’re set so low.
So the Born flows along a British back road really nicely, with never a hint of harshness, while its steering, whose weight can be adjusted, is easy, smooth and precise. There’s no torque steer, because there’s no power to the front wheels, while there is a hint of rear-drive dynamism.
On a slippery road, you can feel the 229lb ft of torque just help to turn the car on the way out of a corner. Nothing wild or dramatic, but a nice sense of agility that you don’t get in something ordinary with a big lump of reciprocating masses in the nose and driving the front wheels.
