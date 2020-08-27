BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe 2020 UK review

What is it?
Viewed in an entirely objective sense, quite an appealing prospect. The M8 Competition Gran Coupé is the latest four-door that aims to take the excitement and driver focus of a large, premium sports car and combine it with real everyday usability.
Aimed smack bang at Porsche’s Panamera and the literally named Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé, the elongated M8 fulfils this multifaceted brief with the help of a 201mm wheelbase increase over the regular two-door model.
Better still, you pay no premium for your additional length and extra pair of doors. In fact, it’s £2500 cheaper than the coupé – although that’s unlikely to matter a great deal to the average buyer when the car in question already storms past the £120k barrier before you’ve troubled the options list.
Whether you prefer the classic large coupé design or this svelte four-door is a matter of taste. One thing's for sure, though: buyers tend to favour the four-door, which is why the large premium two-door market will soon lose another challenger in the Mercedes S-Class Coupé and Convertible, soon to be wheeled into retirement with no replacement planned.
Underneath the bodyshell, the Gran Coupé is mechanically identical to the standard M8, with the same 616bhp twin-turbo V8 and trick four-wheel drive system that can be switched purely to rear-wheel drive as part of the bewildering array of drive modes. The only difference, of course, is the size (length is up to a touch under 5.1m) and weight (now over two tonnes and not far off the M8 Convertible).
catnip
Svelte looks?
To me it looks lumpily proportioned and not particularly attractive, especially side on.
abkq
The blacked-out grille is one
The blacked-out grille is one big gaping hole with another huge one immediate underneath plus two more on either side.
As if to compensate for these black holes at the front, the rear goes the opposite route and gives us an excess of body colour area. Not knowing what to do with the expanse of metal, it resorts to crease lines. Here we have not one, not two, but three layers of heavily sulptured crease lines.
And a vestigal after-market-like add-on rear spoiler.
Who wants to buy this visual mess when one can get the Panamera instead?
Overdrive
I like the Gran Coupe's
I like the Gran Coupe's styling, but it's disappointing to read its ride is not smooth enough,....though elsewhere I've read it's pretty decent! So, go figure!
Peter Cavellini
Panamera chaser?
Yes, that's what I think, not totally a fan of the "Grand Coupe" moniker, it's just a bigger 8 series.
scrap
Hey Autocar, if you
Hey Autocar, if you photograph the cabin with the engine on we can see what the dials look like. Or maybe you were just trying to save us from remembering another great BMW design detail that's been binned by their awful design team?
abkq
scrap wrote:
abkq
Try again as Autocar has the
Those perfectly laid out analogue dials with orange backlighting and handsome graphics are long gone.
If digital instruments are here to stay at least try to make them look more classy. This BMW fails miserably to do.
Just Saying
Greedy beggars.
This car has pushed way past the 100K barrier for even the most affluent to consider. Wandering into your local BMW showroom and seeing this car would impress but actually handing over the dosh... I just don't see it. They'll be a small voice in one's head saying, "don't do it!"
My guess would be to hang on for 3/4 years and pick one up for £39,995 if indeed you find one. Greed. It's such an ugly word, so stop mugging us off.
