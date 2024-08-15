I think the most important line to remember about the new BMW M5 Touring came from Dirk Hacker, head of research and development at BMW’s M Division, when he was giving m’colleague Matt Saunders a go in a prototype wagon in 2024.

“We had to remember that the M5 … is a working vehicle, a tool for business and everyday life,” he said.

And I do wonder whether, from time to time, what we – enthusiasts – expect from a BMW M5 is a bit different from what customers expect and from what BMW opts to build.

I’m thinking cars like the V8-powered BMW M3, the E90 of 2007. 'This isn’t what an M3 is about', some of us thought at the time about this bigger, heavier M3, as it began its path to becoming (especially in later Competition form) one of our favourite driver’s cars of the past two decades.

Could this bigger, heavier M5, though, be a taste just that takes too much acquiring? Now arriving in estate form the M5 is a plug-in hybrid because a car to do everything and sell everywhere could need an “everything” solution.