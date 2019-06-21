No electric plans for Porsche GT division

Hybrid 911 and Taycan signal big changes for Porsche's mainstream line-up, but track-focused specials will stay focused on combustion
Rachel Burgess
by Rachel Burgess
21 June 2019

Porsche’s GT division has no plans to electrify its models, according to boss Andreas Preuninger.

He claims that electrification is “not something we think about at the moment”. The company’s main line-up will soon include an electric Taycan and a hybrid 911, but the GT variants will continue to be all about the purity of a petrol engine without assistance, Preuninger said. 

“There are ideas to maybe look in that direction for the normal sports car line but not for the GT cars. If we would decide to make all the racing cars electrified overnight, then we would have a reason to look into that but, as always, it has to be a connection between the cars we use on the track to the cars we sell with a numberplate attached,” Preuninger said. 

“Firstly, for homologation, but also we have to have the same DNA in the car and share the same platform, otherwise you lose credibility.”

He continued: “I think it’s very correct and the right thing to concentrate on three pillars [across Porsche] – hybrid, complete electric and hardcore, typical sports car. Ferry Porsche once said the last car on earth would be a sports car and I’m absolutely sure he’s right.” 

Preuninger also claims that Porsche’s board members are “really aware” of how important the GT division is not just to the brand’s clientele, but also to the integrity of the company’s image as a manufacturer of sporting models for enthusiasts. 

“Luckily our board members support us with GT projects which are pure Porsche in a way a 911 always was. In other teams, Porsche concentrates on fields such as digitalisation and electromobility. We’re in constant interchange but I don’t think we should put everything in one barrel.

Preuninger added: “We have to have different cars to share different purposes and as long as this customer group is willing to buy our cars and enjoy the cars so much, why should we stop?”

