James Ruppert: Superminis are cheap to buy and cheaper to run

I exchanged notes with fellow Porsche owner Julian, who was interested in my recent dealership experience. The one where I spent zero pounds. Now, Julian adores his Macan to the extent that he really ought to be doing Autocar road tests, so eloquent is he on the car. Although he did find the first full, 40,000-mile service something of a shock as it topped £2000.
Maybe rather than buying cars we like, it should be about buying cars that are cheap to service, and interested companies produce stats on this all the time. Most recently, whocanfixmycar.com pitched in and its big reveal was that the Fiat Punto is the cheapest vehicle to maintain, with drivers forking out only £255 a year in repair costs, on average. It’s super-cheap to buy, too, but there is a downside as they break down. I feel like we reject these out of hand every few months. An original 2003 one with the rectangular lights is what I want and I fell for a one-female-owner example with 74,000 miles. Just £495. They’d probably take a few quid off for a cash sale, too.
Next up was a Peugeot 206, which costs £283 a year to keep healthy, apparently. I would like one of those purely because they are disappearing fast and are quite pretty. Not the most reliable, but a simple little thing. A 2005 1.1 Zest three-door – an unwanted part-exchange with a solid 160,000 miles and pretty much a year’s MOT – looked great in the pictures, as they always do, and £390 seemed fair enough.
