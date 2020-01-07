James Ruppert: Superminis are cheap to buy and cheaper to run

Fiat Puntos, Peugeot 206s, and Citroen C4s are all on hand to save you dough
7 January 2020

I exchanged notes with fellow Porsche owner Julian, who was interested in my recent dealership experience. The one where I spent zero pounds. Now, Julian adores his Macan to the extent that he really ought to be doing Autocar road tests, so eloquent is he on the car. Although he did find the first full, 40,000-mile service something of a shock as it topped £2000.

Maybe rather than buying cars we like, it should be about buying cars that are cheap to service, and interested companies produce stats on this all the time. Most recently, whocanfixmycar.com pitched in and its big reveal was that the Fiat Punto is the cheapest vehicle to maintain, with drivers forking out only £255 a year in repair costs, on average. It’s super-cheap to buy, too, but there is a downside as they break down. I feel like we reject these out of hand every few months. An original 2003 one with the rectangular lights is what I want and I fell for a one-female-owner example with 74,000 miles. Just £495. They’d probably take a few quid off for a cash sale, too.

Next up was a Peugeot 206, which costs £283 a year to keep healthy, apparently. I would like one of those purely because they are disappearing fast and are quite pretty. Not the most reliable, but a simple little thing. A 2005 1.1 Zest three-door – an unwanted part-exchange with a solid 160,000 miles and pretty much a year’s MOT – looked great in the pictures, as they always do, and £390 seemed fair enough.

There is a pattern here as the next cheapie to run is an old-style box-shaped Mercedes A-Class, which costs £289 to keep on the straight and reliable narrow. I like these as they make so much sense as a teeny family van. You need to be careful because a lot of cheap ones are a bit broken or need parts. However, a 2004 A140 Classic with 140,000 miles with history is £599.

The pattern is this: if you want cheap-to-run, you need to target relatively straightforward over-a-decade-old superminis.

Interestingly, number four in the list is a Citroën C4, which is old now but not especially simple. Still, a 2005 1.6 HDi SX C4 with 110,000 miles and advertised by a trader as being a good runner – so it has to be – is just £390.

The best advice remains that it’s always best to steer clear of a car that was expensive when new. That means you are far better off going for Fords and Vauxhalls because there are loads around and parts are cheap. Spend less time fixing your car and spend less time in a smelly loan car.

What we almost bought this week

Eunos Roadster (AKA Mazda MX-5) 1.6: A winter project, maybe? Depends how bad those rusty sills are that the seller of this 1993-reg example with 116,000 miles has admitted to. He wants £500 for it and we might spend a lot more having the body properly sorted. The engine’s misfiring but fingers crossed it’s just tired plugs and HT leads.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

There we were, me and the Baby Shark, full-on bombing down the A14 when there was the most almighty and quite terrifying graunchy sound from the nearside. It initially sounded mechanical, but the wind noise was the big clue.

After 40 years together, the trim surrounding the door and rear window went its own way. At a right angle actually, until I could find a safe place to stop. Then I had to use the bootlid-mounted toolkit to separate it from the trim clip.

Do I get a panel beater involved or do it myself? This is a complete pain when there are other issues.

Reader's ride

Jaguar XK: Good to hear from Stuart, who does great work modding Jaguars and raising money for charity. He told me: “Last year’s car is a 2008 4.2-litre Jaguar XK, 98,000 miles. All I have done is fit a four-pipe sport exhaust. I had it wrapped in Silk Cut-style livery but, to raise funds, I let the public and businesses cover it in permanent, coloured vinyl stickers and it raised over £80,000.” More at: justgiving.com/fundraising/sherwoodjaguarracing.

Readers' questions

Question: I’m considering buying an EV, but will the CO2 produced in making and then powering it cancel out its green benefits? Paul Whyte, Berkhamstead

Answer: A recent study by Imperial College London found that, including production of their batteries, EVs produce half as much CO2 as a conventional car during their lifetime. As the UK’s energy supply becomes decarbonised, this advantage will increase. Smaller EVs with smaller batteries are greenest, by the way. At the same time, a University of Liège study said an EV built and powered using 100% low-carbon energy would need to travel only 19,000 miles before it became greener than a petrol car. Green energy, in their manufacture especially, is the key to greener EVs. JE

Question: Insurance quotes for my 2011-reg BMW 523i SE span £635 to £1900. I am a 50-year-old accountant in east London, 29 years’ driving, five years’ no claims and no convictions. What determines the quote? Ashar Butt, via email

Answer: Quoting your details, plus others you gave us, but supplying a Surrey address, we were quoted a range of £306 to £1700. Regarding the cheaper quotes, AA Insurance says region is clearly a factor. JE

