James Ruppert: Superminis are cheap to buy and cheaper to run

There is a pattern here as the next cheapie to run is an old-style box-shaped Mercedes A-Class, which costs £289 to keep on the straight and reliable narrow. I like these as they make so much sense as a teeny family van. You need to be careful because a lot of cheap ones are a bit broken or need parts. However, a 2004 A140 Classic with 140,000 miles with history is £599.

The pattern is this: if you want cheap-to-run, you need to target relatively straightforward over-a-decade-old superminis.

Interestingly, number four in the list is a Citroën C4, which is old now but not especially simple. Still, a 2005 1.6 HDi SX C4 with 110,000 miles and advertised by a trader as being a good runner – so it has to be – is just £390.

The best advice remains that it’s always best to steer clear of a car that was expensive when new. That means you are far better off going for Fords and Vauxhalls because there are loads around and parts are cheap. Spend less time fixing your car and spend less time in a smelly loan car.

What we almost bought this week

Eunos Roadster (AKA Mazda MX-5) 1.6: A winter project, maybe? Depends how bad those rusty sills are that the seller of this 1993-reg example with 116,000 miles has admitted to. He wants £500 for it and we might spend a lot more having the body properly sorted. The engine’s misfiring but fingers crossed it’s just tired plugs and HT leads.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

There we were, me and the Baby Shark, full-on bombing down the A14 when there was the most almighty and quite terrifying graunchy sound from the nearside. It initially sounded mechanical, but the wind noise was the big clue.

After 40 years together, the trim surrounding the door and rear window went its own way. At a right angle actually, until I could find a safe place to stop. Then I had to use the bootlid-mounted toolkit to separate it from the trim clip.