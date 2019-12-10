James Ruppert: Creativity is king for eye-catching used car ads

Selling a car, as you frequently tell me, is a complete and utter faff. Not only do you have to cope with the great unwashed coming round to your gaff, kicking the tyres and probably slagging the car off, but they don’t want to pay your asking price, either.
Oddly enough, I was talking about all this the other day and what’s missing from most adverts is presentation. A car, even a nominally interesting one, needs to have a twist. Plus it needs to be properly presented and realistically priced. So let’s see if there are any particular private ads out there that catch our interest.
I only have to rewind to the previous week where I spotted an otherwise unremarkable 2006 Ford Fiesta ST at £2500: the presentation was uniformly excellent. First, the seller had taken loads of pictures, to a decent quality, and it was expertly posed to the extent that it could have been an Autocar feature star. The icing on the ST cake was refurbished alloy wheels. Your eye was drawn to that detail. Feeding the Fiesta inner geek was an extensive description that included ‘Mountune exhaust upgrade’. Excellent.
gavsmit
Why not try copying new car ads?
i.e. show some 'lifestyle bloggers' or other superficial people running around showing what an amazing and rewarding influence the car has been on their lives - but don't actually give any useful information about the car itself.
xxxx
Mk7 Golf
My advice would be wait a couple of months, around the time a Mk8 comes out and buy a delivery mileage Mk7, crazy cheap
runnerbean
Last time I advertised a car privately. . .
. . . I had a punter who (in retrospect) tried quite hard to get me out of the car so he could drive off in it. It was a Golf R which is apparently known for this sort of thing.
He then said he would put a deposit on it and return to collect, following which he took a copy of the V5. Guess what, no deposit, false address. Apparently one can get a key programmed from the data on the V5.
Several lessons learnt - the first one being, no ID, no visit, no test drive.
