James Ruppert: 4x4s you can depend on

Weeks, if not months, of seemingly relentless rain have made it very wet and very muddy outside, and so thoughts inevitably turn to 4x4s.
Reader John knows his stuff, having bought a Nissan Pathfinder brand new and put it to some serious hardcore use. As he told me: “The engine is and always was rough but the thing did the job and was robust and reliable, provided it was regularly serviced. The car has now accumulated 188k miles, having been put to all imaginable uses.”
I still a struggle to recommend Land Rover products. I know people with good Discovery experiences, but I’m not one of them. The reliability stats, based on warranty claims, prove the point that apart from a Mk1 Disco and maybe a classic Range Rover that will in any case cost gazillions to sort, you are better off with the 4x4 workhorses of this world.
My go-to hardest-working 4x4, based on real-life experience, has to be a Toyota Anything At All. Obviously, though, if like John you are replacing a Pathfinder, it would need to be a Land Cruiser. John will buy new on a PCP but, for fun, let’s look at what a decent amount of money – around £16k – will buy used.
Autocar, quite rightly, advises that you should never compromise on tyres... it's a false economy, and they are the contact between your car on the road. Shame that Ruppert is not on message, cheerfully recommending you buy a tyre you've 'never hear of' in order to save a few quid.
LR - a lament sung to "old Danny Boy"
I have yet to meet an LR owner who, after a beer to 2 will not (often sheepishly) bemoan their reliability. A company that almost put both BMW & Ford out of business has got a serious dedication to unreliability and that is not a simple matter to unwind.
And for those with rose-tinted glasses looking at the old stuff? Don't. For my Series 2 LR I had 3 gearboxes - the one in the car, the one ready to go in and the one for parts. Synchro would last 3 minutes, 4th gear would pop out on overrun, and I would blow rear axles as often as a LR factory blew for smoko. The final straw was breaking an axle 2 days into the boonies, and having to be towed out by a Suzuki Jimny (and ex LR owner note). Never again.
The one product I would own woud be an early Rangie. They were what a Landrover should have been - solid, reliable and pretty unbreakable. Then they ruiined it by putting a cast-off Buick V8 which had a much pull as a drunk septuagenarian (and it was about that old). You know it's bad when even the Aussi's can do it better (enter the P76 V8 which was actually quite good)....
