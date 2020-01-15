Toyota to reveal new small SUV at Geneva motor show

Toyota will launch a Yaris-based small SUV for Europe as it moves to capitalise on the ongoing popularity of compact high-riding models.

The as-yet-unnamed model, set to be unveiled in close-to-production form at the Geneva motor show, was announced at a company showcase event, where Toyota revealed it would use the same TNGA-B platform as the all-new Yaris that was revealed late last year.

However, Toyota's European vice-president, Matthew Harrison, promised that the car won't be "just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension". Instead, it will be "an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model" with a "compact, dynamic design and a personality of its own”.

Toyota said the name of the SUV, volume plans and the timing of its introduction will be announced at a future date but confirmed that it will use the same 1.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain as its new supermini. No mention was made of the 1.0-litre petrol engine found lower down in the Yaris line-up, suggesting the SUV could be launched as a hybrid only.

Sitting directly below the C-HR, it will be longer, wider and taller than the Yaris, with a longer wheelbase, and offer 'intelligent' four-wheel drive system and proper off-road suspension, according to Toyota representatives.

Toyota expects the model to make up almost 30% of European sales volume, along with the Yaris, by 2025. It will face stiff competition from the all-new Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and Ford Puma.

The SUV will be built alongside the Yaris at Toyota's plant in Onnaing, France.

READ MORE

New 2020 Toyota Yaris revealed with ground-up redesign