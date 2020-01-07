Toyota to build prototype 'city of the future'

Toyota will build a 175-acre prototype ‘city of the future’ near Mount Fuji in Japan, which will be used to develop and test future technologies.

The Woven City, which will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells, will initially be home to around 2000 full-time residents and researchers, with only zero-emission autonomous vehicles allowed on the main thoroughfares. It will be used by Toyota to test technology in areas including autonomy, robotics, personal mobility, smart homes and artificial intelligence.

The project was announced by Toyota boss Akio Toyoda at CES in Las Vegas. Toyoda called the bold project “a unique opportunity to develop future technologies”, adding: “We welcome all those inspired to improve the way we live in the future to take advantage of his unique research ecosystem and join us in our quest to create an ever-better way of life and mobility for all.

The Woven City will feature a network of connected sensors that will connect with each other through a digital operating system. Toyota has commissioned architect Bjarke Ingels, whose previous projects include 2 World Trade Center in New York and Lego House in Denmark.