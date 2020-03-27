Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 27 March

The 944 was a car into which you could get most medium-sized domestic appliances – the Porsche Club GB’s experts know a practical sports car when they see one. They know a good one, too, praising the 944 of 1982-92 for its agile handling, strong performance, aggressive looks and easy cruising ability.

The testers on Motor, Autocar’s then sister publication, agreed. In 1986, they set a 944 Turbo against an Audi Quattro, praising the Porsche’s less laggy engine, beautifully weighted steering, impeccable balance and immense grip.

The 944 evolved from the smaller, less powerful 924 and passed through various iterations culminating with the S2-based SE of 1991. The pick of the lot is the standard S2 launched in 1990, powered by a 3.0-litre engine with 208bhp. We found a 1992-reg with 83,000 miles for £12,995. Finished in white and with blue leather, it has stacks of history, possibly as a result of having had eight previous keepers. The advertisement carries pictures of the car’s stamped service book pages but you’ll need to examine them carefully to establish where the gaps are.