Porsche sales soar in record 2019, decision on hybrid 718 this year

Porsche has announced record sales for 2019 at its annual financial presentation, just two days after closing its production facilities for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Autocar, Porsche boss Oliver Blume also confirmed that the company would launch a ‘very powerful’ hybrid version of the latest, 992-generation 911, and would make a decision this year on a hybrid version of the 718 mid-engined sports car.

Blume again confirmed that a pure-EV Macan, which Autocar revealed last year, is on schedule for launch in 2022.

Porsche’s 2019 sales revenues went up 11% to €28.5bn and its operating profit went up to €4.4bn Euros, a rise of 3%. That would have been higher if it wasn't for a fine of €500m related to the Dieselgate scandal, which is expected to have finally been brought to an end.

Porsche’s 2019 profit margin was 15.4%, the highest in the automotive world. Although other carmakers earned more money outright in 2019, nobody can beat the Stuttgart brand’s return rate on its products.

The company saw record sales last year of 280,800 vehicles, up 10% on 2018. Porsche’s best-seller was the Macan SUV, which shifted 99,944 units, followed by the Cayenne range, which was up 29% at 92,055 sales. Porsche said the new Cayenne Coupe accounted for 15% of those sales. Sales of the 911 drifted down slightly to 34,800 units in 2019.