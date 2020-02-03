Used car buying guide: Porsche 924

A Porsche 2+2 coupé for £5000? In these times of rampant classic car inflation, it’s hard to believe something so desirable is available for such little money. Well, perhaps not desirable for diehard Porsche fans for whom ‘924’ is code for a stillborn Volkswagen, but for the rest of us this is the real deal.
The 924 arrived in 1976 and helped to steady Porsche’s ship. Today your £5000 buys a basic model registered in 1984, with around 65,000 miles, a 123bhp 2.0-litre engine and a full service history. The car we have in mind is being sold privately, which means you can quiz the owner on its history and day-to-day reliability. Then all aboard for an extended test drive so you can monitor engine temperature and oil pressure, feel for looseness in the suspension and check for oil leaks. If it’s sound, buy it.
The thing is, with prices of its bigger-brother 944 rising, a good 924 won’t be this cheap for much longer. But for now you can buy cheaper still: how about as little as £3850 for a 1988 924 S owned by a doctor for the past 17 years and with loads of history, or £4500 for a 1983 2.0-litre auto with just 53,000 miles and, again, stacks of history? Around £8000 buys some very nice 924s, and north of £12,000 the very best.
