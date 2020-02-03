Used car buying guide: Porsche 924

That comment about the 924 being a stillborn VW is a reference to its origins when, in the early 1970s, VW and Audi asked Porsche to help them develop a 2+2 sports coupé using their 2.0-litre engine. Porsche was developing the 928 behind the scenes and some of that experience found its way into the 924, with its front-mounted engine and rear-wheel drive with transaxle for good weight distribution and sporty handling. Squint and you can even see the 928’s shape in the new tiddler, and the 944 that followed it.

Then cue the oil crisis and VW went cold on the idea, handing Porsche the project which became the 924 we know today. It was launched in 1976 with a water-cooled 2.0-litre engine producing 123bhp and a four-speed manual or three-speed automatic gearbox. The public loved it, praising its looks, handling, build quality and economy. From day one, the 924 was never really about straight-line performance.

In 1978 a five-speed manual gearbox became an option, but the big news in 1979 was the arrival of a turbocharged version with 168bhp. There are a handful around, including an example of the much-improved Series 2, with 174bhp and improved turbo cooling. It’s a 1982-reg car with 110,000 miles, on the market for £8500.

The 924 S arrived in 1985 with improved handling and a detuned 2.5-litre engine from the 944 producing 148bhp, increased to 158bhp in 1988, the model’s final year of production. In between times there were specials including the Martini Championship Edition and the Carrera GT, but today it’s a tidy 924 S you want to pin your hopes on. Its value is only going one way.

How to get one in your garage

An expert's view

David Hitch, RPM Specialist Cars: “We get a couple of 924s through the workshop every month and people love them. I ran a 2.0 as my company car when I worked at a Lotus dealer in the 1980s and loved it. It was reliable and fun to drive. Today, cooling issues and oil leaks are the things to watch out for. People remove the thermostat on the 2.5 to make it run cooler but we have a fix that sorts it. Tappets rattle from cold but often it’s just an oil circulation problem that a drive around the block will sort. Prices have been low for years but the 924’s day will come as the 944 moves beyond reach.”

Buyer beware...

■ Engine: Look for leaks from the oil filter and check the oil feed pipe under the cam cover. Expect a puff of oil smoke on start-up but none when warm, when oil pressure should be 2-3 bar at idle. Make sure the fuel pump is secure and that fuel lines and fuel tank are sound. Check the engine temperature gauge works and scrutinise the radiator for stone damage. Watch for blue exhaust smoke on turbos. Service intervals are every 6000 miles and a cambelt change every 40,000 miles or four years. A vibration from idle to 1200rpm could be a broken engine mounting.