Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 24 April

In these gloomy times, welcome to our roundup of fun motors (plus a project car for self-isolators) at prices to suit most pockets. It kicks off with this, the Vauxhall Astra VXR. A Ford Focus ST is the better car but a touch discreet whereas the VXR screams hooligan.

Well, maybe not so much in the grown-up blue of our example. It’s a nice car, this: a 2010-reg with 72,000 miles, a full service history and just two former keepers. It hasn’t been tweaked and has just had new brakes (discs and pads) all round.

Being a 2010-reg, it’s the facelifted version but still with 237bhp from its 2.0-litre motor, force fed by a BorgWarner K04 turbo. It’s worth checking for blue smoke on start-up and when idling, a condition caused by worn valve stems. A worn turbo will also smoke.

The VXR’s six-speed Getrag is nicknamed the chocolate box. The problem is weak first and sixth bearings that cause it to pop out of gear. A sloppy gearshift is another indication of trouble ahead.