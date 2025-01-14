BACK TO ALL NEWS
Good for a few more rounds: the best used Volkswagen Golfs
Good for a few more rounds: the best used Volkswagen Golfs

The Golf has sold in so many forms that choosing one can be confusing - we pick the gems

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
5 mins read
14 January 2025

The Volkswagen Golf is, undeniably, a legend. In its 50 years with us it's racked up 37 millions of sales, across hundreds of models – and that means there's a Golf for everyone.

Here we round up some of the best (and indeed strangest) we've ever seen, from the game-changing original right the way through to today's 100mpg hybrid.

Read on for our guide to the Golf.

Mk1 Golf

Price: from £5000-£25,000

The genesis of the Golf breed married handsome Giugiaro styling with a modern front-engined, front-wheel-drive platform.

It was “quicker, roomier, more stable and more economical” than a Beetle, according to our January 1975 road test, although the driving position, brake feel and ride of this nascent incarnation of family hatchback were brought into question.

Not that those criticisms hampered its success: Volkswagen had made one million after just two and a half years.

Mk4 Golf TDi

Price: from £750 to £17,000

Build and material quality took a leap into the stratosphere with the fourth generation of the Golf: it had an interior to rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and indeed the closely related Audi A3, but it was available for substantially less money than either.

The GTI version was actually a bit of a duffer this time around – it was much too refined for its own good – but the cooking versions were tremendous, and especially so when fitted with the PD (for ‘pumpe düse’) turbo diesel engines that were introduced in 1999.

The most powerful of those brought bona fide hot hatch performance with hypermiler-friendly fuel economy.

Mk2 Golf Country

Price: from £10,000-£20,000

The second-generation Golf arrived in 1983, bringing with it a larger, rounder body and a multitude of novel special editions, such as the supercharged G60 Limited with 210bhp at its disposal.

The most prescient of all was the Country, with a Steyr-Puch four-wheel drive system and a whopping 120mm lift in ride height, giving ground clearance of 180mm.

Bullbars, skidplates and snazzy mountain-range stickers completed the package. Were there an ancestor to today’s T-Roc, this would be it.

Mk3 Variant

Price: from £1000-£5000

It took two full generations for the Golf to finally gain an estate variant, known in Europe as the, er, Variant.

Unlike more recent estate-bodied versions of family hatchbacks, it wasn’t much of a looker, but its industrial shape and stretched underpinnings meant it was tremendous as a load-lugger.

Better still, it had a nice low load level and there was no boot lip to negotiate, so in that respect it was more like a proper van than just another fat-rumped hatchback.

Mk5 Golf GTI

Price: from £2000-£12,000

The arrival of the Ford Focus in late 1998 changed family hatchbacks for good. Suddenly, that underlying dynamic sparkle that courted the enthusiast driver and about which we all rave was thrust into the mainstream, becoming a real point of difference for the average buyer.

It’s no coincidence that VW pinched a few of the Focus’s ideas (and engineers) for the fifth Golf, then, and it worked: the GTI’s status as a serious driver’s car was finally restored.

It was the first to offer the now ubiquitous DSG dual-clutch auto ’box, too.

Mk6 Golf R cabriolet

Price: from £7000-£10,000

The Mk6 followed the typical Golf cadence: every even-numbered generation was in effect a major overhaul of its predecessor. That isn’t to say it contributed nothing to Golf lore, though, having cemented the R brand and four-wheel-drive mega-hatch formula.

But the open-top version stood out as a bit of an oddity, delivering its power exclusively through the front wheels rather than all four.

It was properly rapid in a straight line but was otherwise too tightly wound – and it was more expensive than a Porsche Boxster, limiting its appeal. An interesting curio nonetheless.

Mk7 Golf 

Price: from £2000-£50,000

The seventh-generation Golf is often regarded as the high point in the model’s lifespan. It married stellar build quality, refinement and ease of use with all the digital addenda you’d want in a modern car – and none that you wouldn’t.

The GTI was a cracking all-rounder (if not quite as fun as a Renaultsport Mégane or a Focus ST) and the diesel-powered Bluemotion delivered tremendous fuel economy.

Mk7.5 e-Golf

Price: from £7000-£15,000

Our first taste of a mass-market, zero-emission Golf was refreshingly normal. It looked and drove just like its dinosaur-fuelled stablemates, while contemporary electric rivals were seeking to differentiate themselves with all manner of strange gimmicks.

The 90-odd-mile real-world range of early cars was slightly limiting, but it’s a tremendous option for short-hop commutes.

Mk8.5 eHybrid

Price: from £29,000-£41,000

A full decade after the e-Golf was launched, you can now have a hybrid with almost as much electric range – but also an engine in tandem for longer journeys.

It’s one of the best versions of the eighth-generation car, whose recent facelift looks to have redeemed it following a rocky first few years mired with software issues.

A Golf by any other name

The sheer size of the Volkswagen Group means the Golf’s underpinnings have been used for a multitude of other models. Here are the best.

Skoda Octavia

Price: from £500-£40,000

Czech brand’s best-seller has always shared a platform with the Golf, and this roomy family do-it-all is a stalwart of the banger market: we found a tidy diesel for just £750 with six months’ MOT, and it doesn’t look like it will need much work to keep it on the road thereafter.

Audi TT

Price: from £950-£54,000

Stunning coupé’s looks suggested it was sportier than its Golf and A3 platform actually allowed, but it carved a niche as a comfortable and accessible mini-GT.

This example fits the bill perfectly, with the VR6 engine, DSG gearbox and a lovely set of Alcantara-and-leather bucket seats.

VW Beetle RSi

Price: from £55,000-£65,000

Madcap Beetle was the precursor to the Golf R32, with a 3.2-litre VR6, four-wheel drive and a bodykit borrowed from the one-make race car.

All 250 examples were painted silver save for one: Ferdinand Piëch’s blue company car. Today they’re so rare we could only find one - for £55,000.

VW Scirocco

Price: from £1500-£19,000

Mk5 GTI’s underpinnings were stretched and widened for this handsome three-door, which immediately shot to the top of our rankings for compact junior coupés.

It was great value new, too, at almost £3000 less than its BMW 1 Series rival. It was, unsurprisingly, a smash hit.

