Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 22 November

Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TSI, £10,995: The one thing that stands between the Scirocco Mk3 and classic-car greatness is the fact that it lasted eight years – time enough for thousands of them to roll off the production line. Even so, chances are that neglect, emissions regulations and accidents will see off many of them, until we’re left with just a handful of petrols in Viper green, the best colour. Based on the Golf Mk5, today it feels like a crude old thing, especially on larger wheels, but it looks as fresh as the day it was first revealed – and it always will.

Clash of the classifieds

Brief: Find me an £8k classic I can leave on the street knowing it will start – and still be there – every morning.

Datsun 120Y Coupé, £6995

Mercedes-Benz CL500, £5750

Max Adams: A dependable classic? Here’s a Datsun 120Y: the car that taught us that we didn’t need a can of Easy Start and a set of spanners to get going on a frosty morning. It was a revelation when it first arrived on our shores, and this ultra-rare coupé version is clearly a wonderful example that has been well looked after.

Mark Pearson: There is no point in spending so much money and putting in so much time and effort on the buying and owning of a classic car if it’s not going to be something that makes you tingle when you either look at it or drive it. My 2005 Merc’s a humdinger: creamy V8, loads of punch, looks fab, low mileage, full service history… I don’t think you’ll wow people at dinner parties with stories of your Datsun, Max.

MA: You and I clearly go to very different dinner parties. I’m rather taken with this chocolate-brown 1978 Datsun. Did you know there are fewer than a handful of these 120Y coupés left?