Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 22 November

Range Rover Sport 3.0 TD V6 HSE, £11,795: The big Range Rover Sport is gaining an unfortunate image as a bit of a geezer’s special, so it’s with some trepidation that we’re pushing ourselves to the head of the queue for one. Not a smoky old has-been, mind, but a bright, facelifted 2010-reg example with 75,000 miles, full service history and the later, more efficient 3.0-litre diesel engine that makes a useful 237bhp.
It’s in HSE guise, which, granted, means more to go wrong, but in a car this size we’re willing to take that gamble in return for the rear parking sensors and rear-view camera. It’s got Terrain Response, too, which takes the sweat out of off-roading. All this and it also has air suspension, which does so much to turn the Sport from relaxing high-rise limo one moment to warm hatch the next.
On the fripperies front, there are 20in alloys, leather trim, DAB radio, an uprated sound system and climate control. Finally, being a facelifted model, it has the smarter nose and tail and a less cluttered dashboard.
