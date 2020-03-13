Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 13 March

The Hummer H2 leads this week's picks - big-engined heavyweights
13 March 2020

There’s no replacement for displacement, so this week we’ve gathered together a quintet of big-bore bruisers, kicking off here with the mighty 6.0-litre V8 Hummer H2.

Not to be confused with the weapons-grade Humvee, the H2 was a civilian SUV sold between 2002 and 2009. It takes platform sharing to a new level, being based on not one but two of the things derived from the Chevrolet GMT800 truck. Its V8 makes a lowly 316bhp but a more useful 423lb ft. Of course it’s a vulgar old thing and left-hook only (make sure you get sight of the import paperwork), but no one’s going to scoff as you nose through the traffic.

There are a few for sale. Our find is a 2003-reg with 74,000 miles. It’s the Luxury version with heated and powered leather seats, a powered sunroof and roof-mounted lights. It’s a six-seater with three rows, so not too intimate, and has one former keeper in the logbook.

Like many Hummers it was originally imported by Bauer Millett in Manchester, so will have been well prepared. When that business closed in 2014, many of the staff moved to Parts USA in Stockport, established by Neil McDonald, another former BM man. It services Hummers as well as supplying parts.

Our Verdict

BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

The BMW 5 Series has been the go-to mid-sized executive saloon, and G30 generation brings 7 Series luxury limo quality to the class, but is it still the best?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ 2020 road test review - hero front
    13 March 2020
    Car review
    Mercedes-AMG A45 S
    Hot hatch thermometer hits furnace temperatures for this range-topping A-Class
  • Audi RS Q8 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    13 March 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS Q8 2020 UK review
    Audi’s top-spec SUV offers huge performance yet also copes perfectly well...
  • Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 first drive review - hero front
    11 March 2020
    First Drive
    Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 UK review
    British brand’s fully electric car will go up against the likes of the Mini...

The 6.0-litre engine is simple but tough, but not so the four-speed automatic gearbox, which can struggle. The seller says it drives perfectly, so fingers crossed there are no issues. We’d check underneath for corrosion, but there’s lots of thick steel down there and rust rarely bites. Tyres can be tricky to find, but ours are described as being like new. Parts USA can source replacements.

BMW 550i SE, £8995: If, back in 2006, your sales director had a 540i, what would the financial director choose? A 550i, leaving the M5 for the boss. Our 550i is a one-owner, 2006-reg with 71,000 miles, full BMW history and extras worth £9k, including comfort seats.

Skoda Superb 3.6 V6 4x4 Elegance DSG, £5490: We loved the big-engined Superb at launch in 2009. Today it’s even better value, although in fairness our find has notched up 106,000 miles. Still, it has 13 service stamps in the book and has had the all-important DSG transmission fluid and filter change.

Advertisement

Audi Q7 6.0 V12 TDI, £22,500: This Q7 V12 weighs in with a colossal 737lb ft and can hit 62mph in just 5.5sec – remarkable for a car weighing 2635kg. Carbon-ceramic discs are standard; audio is by Bang & Olufsen, no less. This one’s a 2010 example with 124,000 miles.

Volkswagen Passat 4.0 W8 4Motion Estate auto, £5799: You’ve bolted two V engines together to make a big fat W, now where do you put it? Yup, in a Passat. That was in 2001, when VW created the Passat 4.0 W8. It made 271bhp for 0-62mph in 6.8sec, and today it’s a rising classic. This 2004-reg has 65,000 miles.

Auction watch

Mercedes 190E 2.5-16 Cosworth: A BMW M3 E30 of this vintage costs from around £45,000, making this 1989 190E Cosworth a bit of a bargain at £11,500. The M3 is more sought after but the 190 has its own place in motoring history, including sparring with the M3 to create some of the best DTM racing of all time and paving the way for the Mercedes-AMG models we know and love today. Early versions had a 2.3-litre engine but from 1988 it became a 2.5-litre. The example here was registered in 1989 and had covered 138,000 miles. An under-the-radar classic with investment potential.

Future classic

Advertisement

Ford Mustang Bullitt, £45,950: We’re sticking our neck out here because this Bullitt special is a cynical piece of marketing designed to cash in on the original, right down to its Highland Green paint. Even so, it was a hit with buyers who appreciate its colour (it’s also available in black), Recaro seats and six-pot Brembo brakes. It also has a little more power: 453bhp, compared with the regular 5.0-litre’s 443bhp, courtesy of a modified induction system and the powertrain calibration from a Shelby Mustang GT350. Our price is for a 2019 car with optional adaptive suspension.

Clash of the classifieds

Brief: Find an interesting cheapie for £1000.

Hyundai Coupé 2.7 V6, £995

Toyota MR2, £995

Max Adams: If you’re suffering with hay fever and you squint, this lovely 2003 Hyundai Coupé could look a bit like a Ferrari 456. It’s in the right colour for a prancing horse and mine has a few more ponies under the bonnet compared with the regular version thanks to the V6 engine.

Mark Pearson: If you squint, Max, I look a bit like George Clooney, but that doesn’t mean I own a villa by Lake Como. I give you instead the real deal, a beautiful-looking roadster that you don’t need to squint to appreciate. Who would have thought such a modest amount could buy you such pleasure? Look upon my immaculate mid-engined 2002 MR2, with its eager 1.8-litre engine and supercar-rivalling handling, and despair, Max.

MA: Wake up and smell the coffee, Mark, because my 2003 Coupé was a surprisingly good car in its own right, with few apologies needing to be made for it when it was new. Yours has no boot, and the rear subframe is probably shot with rust issues.

Advertisement

MP: Good! I look on that as weight-saving.

MA: The lack of boot to store things or the rust?

MP: Both. Your thing is nice but a bit, um, dull? Mine’s a convertible, for flip’s sake.

MA: It’s also a Toyota, and they’ve made some of the… wait, I probably shouldn’t finish that sentence in print.

MP: And I’m beginning to think you shouldn’t start them, either.

Verdict: The Fakerrari will go well with my fake Rolex.

READ MORE

GMC Hummer EV confirmed as reborn electric-only SUV 

The rise, fall, and remarkable return of Hummer 

Hummer returns: The highs & lows of car brand revivals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1

xxxx

13 March 2020

Just makes me realise how dull cars have become. Gone are the days of mainstream manufacturers 7 seater V12's, Passat W8's and little Toyota Roadster's etc.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic+ 2020 road test review - hero front
    13 March 2020
    Car review
    Mercedes-AMG A45 S
    Hot hatch thermometer hits furnace temperatures for this range-topping A-Class
  • Audi RS Q8 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    13 March 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS Q8 2020 UK review
    Audi’s top-spec SUV offers huge performance yet also copes perfectly well...
  • Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 first drive review - hero front
    11 March 2020
    First Drive
    Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 UK review
    British brand’s fully electric car will go up against the likes of the Mini...