Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 13 March

There’s no replacement for displacement, so this week we’ve gathered together a quintet of big-bore bruisers, kicking off here with the mighty 6.0-litre V8 Hummer H2.

Not to be confused with the weapons-grade Humvee, the H2 was a civilian SUV sold between 2002 and 2009. It takes platform sharing to a new level, being based on not one but two of the things derived from the Chevrolet GMT800 truck. Its V8 makes a lowly 316bhp but a more useful 423lb ft. Of course it’s a vulgar old thing and left-hook only (make sure you get sight of the import paperwork), but no one’s going to scoff as you nose through the traffic.

There are a few for sale. Our find is a 2003-reg with 74,000 miles. It’s the Luxury version with heated and powered leather seats, a powered sunroof and roof-mounted lights. It’s a six-seater with three rows, so not too intimate, and has one former keeper in the logbook.

Like many Hummers it was originally imported by Bauer Millett in Manchester, so will have been well prepared. When that business closed in 2014, many of the staff moved to Parts USA in Stockport, established by Neil McDonald, another former BM man. It services Hummers as well as supplying parts.