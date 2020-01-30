GMC Hummer EV confirmed as reborn electric-only SUV

American automotive giant General Motors (GM) has confirmed it will ressurect the Hummer name for a new line of premium electric SUVs and pick-up trucks.

The Hummer EV will arrive under the GMC brand with 1000bhp and 11,500lb ft of torque, and be capable of 0-60mph in three seconds. Little else is known about the new model, which is promised to deliver "incredible on- and off-road capability".

A teaser for the upcoming truck will be aired during Superbowl LIV, with a 30 second TV spot set to run during the second quarter of the big game. It is set to be officially revealed on the 20th of May at an event in Las Vegas.

"GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs," GMC vice president Duncan Aldred said. "the GMC HUMMER EV takes this to new heights.”

The new model will be built at General Motors' Detroit-Hammtramck factory in Michigan by the end of 2021.