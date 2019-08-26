Used car buying guide: Ferrari 456

The car was launched in 1992 as the 456GT and wasn’t replaced until 2003. In between times – 1998 – it was facelifted when it became the 456M, for Modificata. Whether GT or M, the 5.5-litre front-mounted V12 produces the same 436bhp, driving the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox that went from being a dog-leg gate to a more usable H-pattern in around 1995. Alternatively, from 1996 there was a four-speed torque-converter automatic. Naturally, the former attracts a premium, but the automatic is reliable and a good fit if you just want to cruise effortlessly from country to country.

Not that the 456 can’t lift its skirts. In fact, for a time it was the fastest four-seater car in the world, with a top speed of 188mph. Four-seater? Well, two-plus-two, really, but there’s just enough space for a couple of adults in the back.

Switchable suspension, in combination with a self-levelling rear set-up, is standard and, in Normal mode at least, very comfortable, but it all needs checking, as we explain. It’s linked to the brakes and problems there can cause the suspension to default to hard.

With the facelift, the 456M became a little quieter and more refined. Production ended with the 456M GT Scaglietti, also known as the Schumacher Edition. You’ll pay a fortune for one of those, but with luck you should find a perfectly good standard 456GT or 456M for around £50,000. Hurry before prices move.

An expert’s view

Martin Rowles, director, Rardley Motors: “The 456 is a usable everyday supercar. We have some through our workshop with over 100,000 miles on them. Increasingly, though, it’s seen as an investment and quite a few sit in garages never turning a wheel. Often it’s these that give trouble. Saying that, I reckon 30% are ‘Friday cars’ – it doesn’t matter how well they’ve been serviced, they’ll always have a problem. When checking one, establish what was done and when. The air-con service, valve clearances and brake fluid change are vital jobs but often ignored. My favourite is the manual. This, together with a low mileage, can mean a price difference of around £10k over an auto with a higher mileage.”

Buyer beware

■ Engine: Valve clearances need checking every 32,000 miles. The hoses in the engine’s V may need replacing. Check for cracks in the aluminium around the exhaust manifold. The fuel pump mount in the fuel tank can break up, blocking the pump.