Used car buying guide: Ferrari 456

Apologies – we’re a bit late to this V12 gem. In around 2009-10, prices for the 456 fell back to about £40,000 tops, while some cars in poor condition dropped to as low as £25,000. Then from around 2014 they began to rally, only to fall back slightly a couple of years ago.
It all means that today you’ll struggle to find a good right-hand-drive 456, or the later 456M, for less than £40,000 while, if you want to sleep soundly in your bed, you’ll need to spend between £58,000 and £65,000 for a proper one with a low mileage and a good service history.
That last bit – a good service history – is crucial. Too many 456s have gaps in their histories, a legacy of those rock-bottom prices when many people with shallow pockets but eyes bright with the dream of Ferrari ownership snapped up the cars. Once reality kicked in, the first thing to go was servicing, with the result that lots of cars have patchy histories with few signs of the necessarily regular 6000-mile fettle and 24,000-mile cambelt change.
Many have since found good homes and had their service histories patched up. In any case, the model is, despite the litany of checks we advise (see below), a tough and reliable old thing. Indeed, it was Ferrari chief Luca di Montezemolo’s intention that it should be. He figured that building a reliable and practical supercar to be driven rather than locked away, as is the fate of most Ferraris, would be his brand’s best advertisement.
If you want the rarest
If you want the rarest version of the 456, you'll have to find one of the Sultan of Brunei funded, Pininfarina made 'Venice' 4 door sedans or 4 door estates. There were 7 of each made, converted from brand new 456GTs on a special assembly line at the factory. One or two estates have come on the market in the last few years. One, in particular, a silver estate was for many years the Bruneian Consulate shopping car and was often seen around Knightsbridge. https://twitter.com/autocar/status/1023855858894209024/photo/1
Four door and Estate versions of the 456
