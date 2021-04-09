Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 9 April

With the prospect of Jaguar becoming an electric-only brand from 2025, the big supercharged V8 engine under the bonnet of the F-Type is suddenly even more attractive.

It produces 543bhp and a thumping 502lb ft, sufficient to launch the car from 0-62mph in 4.0sec. The F-Type R might be one down the pecking order from the pants-on-fire SVR but is arguably the better choice when shopping second hand. Cheaper, too.

Our example is a 2014-reg car with 57,000 miles and a full Jaguar service history. It looks fabulous in Stratus Grey metallic paint with, inside, black and ivory two-tone leather sports seats. Features include four-wheel drive, 20in alloys, an electronic active differential and LED headlights. It also has Jaguar’s adaptive dynamics system that controls vertical body movement, roll and pitch. When new, it cost £90,000, making its £35,500 sticker price today rather appealing.

Were we to put our money where our keyboard is, we’d want to check all recall work had been done. In fact, we have, courtesy of the online recall check service, and praise be, none are outstanding. Using the MOT check service, we can see it failed its first test for a damaged tyre but flew through all subsequent ones.

The car has barely turned a wheel since the last MOT, in November, so it has either been sitting on the previous owner’s driveway gathering dust and algae or on the dealer’s forecourt. Whatever the story, that screen price looks ripe for some determined haggling. But before we got to that point, we’d also want to check the cam chains aren’t noisy, the differential isn’t leaking oil and the rear subframe isn’t corroding. Then we’d take it for a spin and try not to grin – too much.

Alfa Romeo Brera 3.2 V6 SV Q4 £6500: Yes, it’s a used Alfa Romeo, but we laugh in the face of danger. So what if this 2006-reg Brera with 85,000 miles on the clock will require three new timing chains in 15,000 miles’ time at a cost of around £3000? Such is the price of greatness.