Jaguar to become all-electric brand from 2025

Jaguar will become an electric-only brand from 2025 onwards, as part of a bold new Reimagine strategy designed to revive the fortunes of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
New CEO Thierry Bolloré has set a target for the British firm, owned by the Indian Tata Motors group, to become a net-zero-carbon business by 2039, including a major shift to electrification. By the end of the decade, every Jaguar and Land Rover model will be offered with an electric-only version.
Bolloré said that there are currently no plans to close any manufacturing facilities.
All Jaguar and Land Rover models will be offered with an electric powertrain by the end of the decade, with Jaguar becoming an electric-only luxury brand from 2025 onwards.
Land Rover will launch six EV variants within the next five years, one of them the first all-electric Land Rover, due in 2024.
Bolloré said that the Reimagine plan was designed to emphasise “quality over volume”, with JLR aiming to become “the supplier of the most desirable vehicles for discerning customers”.
The two brands will be repositioned, with Jaguar becoming an electric-only firm and Land Rover retaining its off-road ethos but continuing its push upmarket. “Jaguar and Land Rover will have two clear unique personalities, rooted in their rich history to give two distinct choices for customers,” said Bolloré.
Architectures and powertrains: three platforms, electric focus
To support the electric transition, JLR will use three architectures: two dedicated to Land Rover and a new pure-BEV platform that will be exclusive to Jaguar, details of which will follow at a later data.
Future Land Rover models will be built on the Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which allows for combustion engine and EV models, and the “electric-biased” Electric Modular Architecture (EMA), which can also “support advanced electrified” combustion engines.
The firm says that the moving onto three platforms and consolidating the number of platforms and models produced per plant will help the firm to “establish new benchmark standards in efficient scale and quality for the luxury sector”.
It says that will be key to ensuring it can retain its UK and other worldwide plants (see below).
By the end of the decade, JLR is aiming for 100% of Jaguar sales and 60% of Land Rover sales to be fully electric. Bollore hinted that the future Jaguar Land Rover line-up would "feature a few less nameplates" as its focuses on its more popular models.
Bolloré also said the firm has committed to phasing out diesel powertrains by 2026 and is making a heavy investment in hydrogen fuel cell technology, with the firm’s first FCEV tech mules due to be running on public roads by the end of the year.
Jaguar
Jaguar presented the more pressing challenge for Bolloré, with sales dropping sharply in recent years due to its heavy reliance on saloons and diesel powertrains.
Bolloré said that the brand will undergo a “dramatic” transformation “to take a new luxurious position in the market to realise its unique potential not just for customers but the business as a whole”.
That will involve it becoming an electric-only firm with a focus on the high-end premium market – a plan that has been considered by JLR for some time, and could put the firm into competition with British brand Bentley, which has also committed to an electric-only future.
I just fear that it doesn't matter what type of cars Jaguar wants to produce and how it wants to position itself as a brand, but if it remains mainstream the resulting low sales will remain. I think the only saviour for Jaguar is if Land Rover becomes JLR's focus as their volume premium brand and Jaguar is shifted towards a low volume, high end brand but refocussing on tradional Jaguar strengths and image.
I am very pleased to see this, at last. It's maybe too late, but certainly the only move that gives Jaguar a chance of being an independent make for the future.
In my opinion need a high end hatch/estate/saloon (around £50-80k) an outstanding performance GT car (around £90-120k) and an F-Pace sized electric luxury SUV (£70-100k) and that's it, for now.
Danger is that they will either overprice their new models in a time of falling electric car prices, or be tempted to go for a company/volume car, neither of which they can afford.
So Jag isn't allowed to do SUVs, big saloons are a profitability graveyard (mega discounts ahoy!), and they need something very high-end. Add in all the industry buzz of connected, autonomous, yada-yada and the solution is obvious... a short walk from JLR Design to Aston Martin and open the chequebook for the Aston Martin Lagonda concept.
And it that doesn't work, just let Jag retreat to Browns Lane and make a handful of restomod E-Types a year (until the boomers all die out).