Nearly new buying guide: Porsche 911 (991)

As this is written, there’s a 2015-registered 911 Carrera 3.0 PDK with 28,000 miles and full Porsche service history advertised for £59,895. It’s an early example of the facelifted 911 launched in 2015. At close to £60,000, it’s not something you’d buy on a whim, although it’s certainly cheaper than it was new, when it would have cost £76,400.
Better still, like so many 911s, it’s not in standard trim. Instead, it has uprated wheels, a Bose sound system and the Sport Chrono package that takes the chassis, engine and transmission to new levels of responsiveness.
It’s a great example of the facelifted 991-series 911, whose most notable advance was the adoption of a 3.0-litre flat six engine fed by twin turbochargers. In standard Carrera trim, it produces 365bhp and has 20bhp and 44lb ft more than the naturally aspirated 3.4 that preceded it. The Carrera S uses the same engine but with bigger compressors to produce 414bhp and the same margins of improvement over its 3.8-litre forebear. If you find yourself poking around 2015-reg cars unsure whether you’re looking at pre- or post-facelift 911s, the latter have bigger engine grilles and extra vents to keep those big blowers cool.
Of the two facelifted versions, the more powerful Carrera S is, naturally, the more thrilling and also the more numerous. New, it cost almost £86,000, or £10,000 more than the Carrera, but today that gap has narrowed to the point that you can snag a pukka 2016-reg Carrera S PDK with 25,000 miles and full Porsche service history for £62,500.
The car we’re thinking of has £20,000 of options fitted to it as well, including adaptive sports seats, interior carbon package, Sport Chrono, illuminated privacy glass… It’s a good example of how, when shopping for a 911, more than comparing prices, it pays to compare specifications, too.
You also have to take into account the price 'on the screen' of a secondhand Porsche isn't the price you'd get from either a private sale, or more likely, the trade in price
Residuals
While these rock solid residuals are great news for the original owner, I just can't see the logic of spending 80% of the new list price on a four year old, 28k mile, old shape car, presumably with no (or lesser) warranty. For a second hand buyer, it may be slightly cheaper than buying a new one but seems so much less like good value to me.
RE: Residuals
As indicated in the article, you need to compare prices with all the options taken into account. A vehicle with £20k of options on it will only be worth a couple of k more than a base spec vehicle come resale time. I bet none of those vehicles listed in the article that are £10k under their new price were base-spec vehicles... Also, list prices of the new models have risen a bit since these older vehcles were first sold.
I was tending to agree. So the 2015 model referenced was an 'S' then, presumably private, so the saving is greater but what makes 20k of options? Sports chrono okay, Adaptive seats? and illuminated glass (what those daddy?).
Nah, high miles and 4 years old but not a 12k saving on a stock carrera but 8?k plus options down to 60k. Still nah but I understand the point better.
Currently, a nearly new Cayenne or Cayenne S with roof and nice options are priced really keenly, in comparison. I helped a family collect a new Cayenne in May to drive their kids. I can't replace my 94 ZX petrol yet! but keep an eye on these for that upcoming Lotto win.
Coil packs
Being a flat six, the coil packs (and sleeves) are horizontal and in the UK with our weather, the area is subject to a lot of moisture, especially on the N/S cylinder head.
The bolt corrodes inside the sleeve and snaps off when you try and remove it to change the plugs (which are only changed at the major service). Given that most owners will only use their 911 at the weekend that could be well beyond the initial 3 year warranty.
A stainless steel bolt would have been far better.
I love Porsche cars but in recent years the bean counters have saved pennies on fasteners/metal coatings, only to pass the cost onto future owners.
The 911 is a truly fantastic sports car but if you're considering buying one, join PCGB/Tipec first, talk to real owners, read the forums and unless you plan on keeping a maintenance fund on one side, consider buying the Porsche extended warranty - it could save you £££s down the line.